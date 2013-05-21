All the red carpet styles from the Billboard Music Awards

Celebrities from all areas of the entertainment world were out to show not only their killer talent and their musical nominations last night at the annual Billboard Music Awards – but also their well, interesting, taste in fashion.

Stars from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez to Ke$ha rocked the blue carpet in eye-catching styles – some more noticeable than others.

Check these out and tell us what you think.

Taylor Swift

JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES

Taylor wins the award for best gown-to-carpet colour coordination.

Miley Cyrus

JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES

It's… a sparkly jumpsuit. In the words of Kath and Kim – it's noyce, it's unusual.

Selena Gomez

JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES

Worst: Ke$ha

JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES

Poor Kesha appears to have forgotten her undies… oops. She needs to have a chat with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jennifer Lopez

JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES

Worst: Madonna

JEFFREY MAYER/WIREIMAGE

Did Madonna and Kesha get ready together? Clearly "pants optional" was included in the dress code this year.

Emmy Rossum

JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES

Alyssa Milano

JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES

Oh dear – what was her stylist thinking?