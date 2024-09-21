'I'm a stylist. These are the 9 dress trends you can wear all year round.'

It seems like every day a celebrity, fashion label or stylist spouts out a new "must-have" trend — which can make it pretty hard for the ordinary fashionista to keep up. There's only so much our bank accounts (and wardrobes) can take!

But there is actually a way you can look on-trend all year round without having to fork out extra cash for a new wardrobe every season. The secret: investing in versatile dresses.

"A great dress is the perfect antidote to the summer heat but it's also possible to wear your new season dresses into fall and beyond," fashion editor Leonie Barlow, the mastermind behind the channel The Style Insider, told Mamamia.

Here, she reveals the staple dresses that can be styled in numerous ways — regardless of the season or occasion.

You can watch the full video from Leonie here. Post continues below.

Dresses over pants.

This trend may cause some controversy, but it will instantly make you look like the ultimate it-girl.

Aside from being trendy, its versatility is one of its most attractive selling points.

"It's also the easiest way to get lots of mileage and extra wear out of some of your summer dresses," Leonie said.

Are the dresses you already own and love too short or too light to wear during the cooler months? No problems, slip on pants underneath. Some examples include a wrap dress over toiled pants, a tunic dress over wide-leg pants, a maxi dress over skinny jeans, or a weather dress over slim trousers.

Shirt dresses.

Leonie believes that a wardrobe isn't complete until it has a shirt dress.

"The great thing about a good shirt dress is that you can wear it as a dress, but you can also wear it open and perhaps tied at the back to give it a bit of shape," she explained.

"It's a piece that's really easy to style."

You can wear a shirt dress with sneakers for a casual look, or pair it with heels for a more polished appearance. You can even add a belt to accentuate your figure. When it comes to accessories, you can also really go bold with jewellery without it overpowering your outfit.

Leonie also said that shirt dresses with a striped pattern are currently in fashion — and will never go out of style.

Tiered dresses.

If you're looking for a piece of clothing that will make you look elegant and feminine, look no further than a tiered dress.

"It's one of those dresses I'll just wear forever and keep in my wardrobe forever because it's just a classic," Leonie said, referring to her favourite plain black tiered dress. "It's nothing too over the top, but it's something that I can bring out all the time and enjoy wearing, and just change up my shoes."

There's also a tiered dress for every fashion style and body shape, from maxis to midis to even shorter baby doll-style dresses.

Whatever your pick, Leonie said that this style of dress is "really fun, floaty, feminine and also really easy to wear."

Denim dresses.

Denim has made a huge comeback in 2024, as seen on fashion runways and in high-end fashion stores.

"If you pull out a denim dress from five years ago, it's still going to work today," Leonie said.

Yes, it's a big statement, but it proves just how versatile and timeless a denim dress is.

Even better, there a plethora of different styles are on offer when it comes to denim dresses, far beyond the classic midi, maxi or shirt cut. For example, Leonie mentioned that strapless dresses are a hot trend this year, and can easily be styled with a cardigan or cropped jacket you already own.

And when it comes to styling your denim dress, the possibilities are endless. For example, you can wear your denim dress with sandals and sunglasses in the summer, and switch to boots and a cosy coat in the winter.

It's also a massive plus that denim is a low-maintenance material, which means less time cleaning, and more time wearing it year-round.

Sheer dresses.

Wearing a sheer dress may sound intimidating, but have no fear! Leonie said that this is the perfect layering dress, which makes it great for all-year wear.

"It's not so sheer that it's absolutely transparent, so don't get too scared when you're thinking about sheer dresses, because they don't always have to be completely see-through," she explained.

The art of wearing a sheer dress, she said, comes down to the layering.

"There's a real trend with pairing them with a longer sweatshirt or an oversized boyfriend-style shirt," Leonie noted.

Other styling examples include layering it over a simple slip dress for a breezy, elegant look. Or, you can pair it with a crop top and high-waisted shorts for a more casual and playful outfit.

Red dresses.

The beauty of red dresses is that you don't need to put too much effort into your accessories, because the bold-coloured dress does all the talking.

"When it comes to styling red dresses, definitely think about paring it back with neutrals, whether it be tan sandals, trainers or white," Leonie said.

And when the weather gets chilly, you can pair your dress with a classic denim jacket or a cosy cardigan. Just maybe steer clear of styling it with black, as this hue tends to "kill the vibrancy" of red.

Baby doll dresses.

Although they're not everyone's cup of tea, baby doll dresses are a favoured year-round dress in the fashion world.

These dresses, known for their flowy silhouette and flouncy hemlines, are a perfect example of a dress that can be layered over pants.

"A cute little baby doll dress layered over a pair of skinny jeans is going to look beautiful," Leonie said.

In summer, you can style a baby doll dress with bright or pastel sandals, while in winter, opt for knee-high boots and a cropped jumper.

Fringe dresses.

Leonie said that the fringe dress is "an easy way to add a glamorous old Hollywood style to an outfit".

"You would be able to own these and pull them out in years to come because they are something that is not going to date."

You can layer a fringe dress with blazers, jackets or cardigans, depending on the weather conditions and occasion. It also pairs well with sandals and sneakers for a casual moment, or with heels, a sleek clutch and chunky jewellery for a special night out.

Colour-blocked dresses.

According to Leonie, illusion dressing in the form of colour-blocked dresses is a micro-trend we should all be hopping on.

She particularly loves colour-blocking dresses for their ability to create illusions and shapes with your body, which can't be achieved with any other type of dress.

"[These are] dresses that almost look like you're wearing an outfit because they're colour-blocked, either cutting you at the waistline to create the illusion of a smaller, higher waist, or potentially they have strips of fabric down the side to give the illusion of length and leanness," Leonie explained.

Like all dresses mentioned here, colour-blocked dresses can be styled up or down with the right pieces, depending on the event and season.

Feature Image: Instagram/thestyleinsider.