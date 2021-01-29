A 'meet cute' and no children: Alison Brie and Dave Franco's love story.

Alison Brie was "never really interested" in getting married.

Until she met the right person.

The actress, 38, married husband Dave Franco, 35, in 2017 after meeting in 2011, and they have recently worked together on Franco's directorial debut, horror film The Rental.

In a February 2016 interview with Yahoo! Style, she said she was never that bothered about marriage, but Franco changed her mind.

"I just met that person that I was like, 'Well, I'm really in love with you and would like to grow old with you,'" she recalled.

"I actually think it's much more romantic when two people are like, 'Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.'"

When the couple shared their engagement news in August 2015, it surprised many people to even learn they'd been dating.

They had been together for about three years, remaining almost entirely under the radar.

In 2011, Brie and Franco were introduced by a mutual friend during Mardi gras in New Orleans.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020, she recalled the matchmaking from her friend Jules.

"The two of them are friends and she had invited him out to dinner with us there... he was sitting next to her across the table and... my friend texts me under the table and was like, 'You should hook up with Dave.'"

Brie responded with an enthusiastic "Yes, please" with thumbs-up emojis, and Jules then showed Franco the message.

"It was the perfect setup because we both got to leave the restaurant [and] head out to the evening of drinking and debauchery having, like, a sexy secret that we knew the other person was on board," she said, adding the dinner turned into "48 hours of drugs and sex [and] a lot of making out".