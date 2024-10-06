They first met on a reality show. Now Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have welcomed their first child.

In news that has renewed our love and faith in reality TV relationships, Bachelor in Paradise stars Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their family. And she is too cute for words.

Sharing a joint post to Instagram, the pair gushed about the new member of their family.

"Introducing Poppy Florence Smith 💛 born at 10.40pm on Wednesday 2nd October, 3.15kg. We are unbelievably in love," they wrote.

And people were so excited for them.

"She's perfect! Poppy 🥹 one of the most precious names! Congratulations to two of the most divine humans! So happy for you both ✨🫶🏻 💕." one user wrote.

Another commented, "Congratulations!!! Poppy is just gorgeous… and the identical image of her mum 🩷 Welcome earthside little one xxx."

The two reality stars met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in 2020 and became one of few and favourite reality TV couples to go the distance outside of the show. They went on to tie the knot in 2023, proving to all of us reality TV enthusiasts that true love does exist.

"MR + MRS SMITH! 💍," they shared to Instagram, with a stunning snap of their wedding day.

Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith. Image; Instagram/alisha.aitkenradburn

In April 2024, the two shared that they were expecting their first child together, and Alisha has been openly sharing her pregnancy updates ever since. In July, she shared a candid post about her second trimester experience, urging other mothers to not compare their journey to anyone else's.

"If there's been any big takeaway from the last 16 weeks it's that you just can't compare your experience to anyone else's. I'm a fierce redditor and love to try and figure out what the 'standard' or 'norm' is but as cliché as it sounds I've realised everyone's journey is different."

Watch Alisha and Glenn's wedding video. Article continues after video.

She continued, "I have an anterior placenta so I haven't really felt significant movement until the last couple of weeks, I had been reading about people feeling tweaks and twinges at 14 weeks !!! and was not being particularly patient. But I can now proudly say I've chilled out, feeling very content and looking forward to the last tri (which I've heard will fly!)💛."

Congratulations to the couple!

Feature image: Instagram.