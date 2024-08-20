Alicia Silverstone posted a viral TikTok. People are worried she could die.

In a surprising turn of events, '90s icon Alicia Silverstone has found herself at the centre of a social media frenzy. The actress, best known for her role in the cult classic Clueless, recently posted a TikTok video that has left fans and followers deeply concerned for her well-being.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows Silverstone casually sampling an unidentified fruit she found on a London street, sparking widespread panic and worry among her audience.

The incident has raised serious questions about the dangers of consuming unknown plants and the potential consequences of such impulsive actions.

As the story continues to unfold, fans are anxiously awaiting an update from the actress, hoping for reassurance that she's unharmed.

What happened in Alicia Silverstone's TikTok?

The panic among Silverstone's fans stems from the possibility that she may have ingested a toxic plant. Many viewers quickly commented that the fruit looks like a Jerusalem cherry, a plant known for its poisonous berries that appear in autumn.

The Jerusalem cherry contains toxic compounds that can cause severe health issues if consumed, impacting both the gastrointestinal and central nervous systems. Potential symptoms include abdominal pain, fever, diarrhea, paralysis, slowed respiration, and confusion.

In some cases, consumption of this plant can even be fatal, although the exact amount required for such severe consequences is not specified.

The situation was exacerbated by Silverstone's apparent silence on social media following the video. For several hours after posting the TikTok, there were no updates on her Instagram, Facebook, X, or TikTok accounts, leading to increased worry among her followers.

Why should you never eat random plants on the street?

An image of the Jerusalem cherry, which fans think (but have not confirmed) could be what Silverstone was eating. Image: Getty

The incident involving Alicia Silverstone serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with consuming unknown plants. Many plants that appear harmless or even appetising can be highly toxic to humans.

Without proper knowledge of botany or foraging, it's impossible to distinguish between safe and dangerous vegetation simply by appearance or taste.

Experts strongly advise against eating any unfamiliar plants found in the wild or on city streets. Even common-looking fruits or berries can be poisonous lookalikes of edible varieties. In urban areas, plants may also be contaminated with pollutants or pesticides, adding another layer of risk.

Moreover, reaching into private property to pick plants, as Silverstone did in the video, raises ethical concerns. As one commenter pointed out, "Even if it were a tomato, it's in someone's private garden. You can't just reach through their gate and pick their plants".

Has Alicia Silverstone updated fans on her health yet?

As of the latest reports, Alicia Silverstone has not provided an official update on her health status following the incident.

Her silence on social media platforms has only intensified the concern among her fans and followers. While it's possible that Silverstone is simply taking a break from social media or focusing on other aspects of her life, the lack of communication has left many anxiously awaiting news. Some fans have expressed hope that the fruit she consumed was not, in fact, a Jerusalem cherry, or that the small amount she ingested was not enough to cause significant harm.

Image: Instagram