Ali Wong's new Netflix special may be called Single Lady, but she is anything but.

Wong divorced Justin Hakuta, her husband of eight years, in September 2022. In her new show, she talks candidly about ins and outs of adjusting to single life.

Of course, Wong is now in a relationship with comedian and actor, Bill Hader, and has not only been spotted with him at various industry events, but also has mentioned him in her most recent standup comedy shows.

So what do we know about this couple, other than the fact that they are both comedy royalty?

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Single Lady. Article continues after video.

Hader pursued Wong after her divorce.

In a memorable part of Single Lady, Wong talks about her life post-divorce and how she started to receive a lot of attention from men who were interested once the news of her split broke.

"I didn't expect the news of my divorce to be so widespread and public," Wong said. "I felt really embarrassed and ashamed, but I didn't realise that all of these media outlets were acting like a Bat-Signal, letting all potentially interested men know that I was suddenly available. I've never been pursued this much in my life."

Ali Wong and Bill Hader attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Image: Getty

She then went on to subtly shoutout Hader, and revealed that he initiated a call after getting her details from a mutual friend.

"'Hey, Ali. I just happened to hear the news of your divorce today, and I gotta tell you… I'm excited,'" she remembered the actor saying. "'I am, Ali, because, look, I have had a crush on you forever, and I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl. And I know this sounds crazy, but, uh, I want you to be my girlfriend," she said.

"Shortly after that phone call, I take off to Europe," she continued. "I arrive in London and discovered that this man had sent me a bouquet of flowers."

And that's not all. Hader continued to send flowers to several European cities where Wong was touring. I mean, talk about romance.

A short breakup.

While we've heard of the fairytale start to Wong and Hader's relationship, it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the two.

In fact, after dating for a short while in 2022, the couple briefly parted ways. At the time, their relationship was quite private, and the two seemed to prefer it that way.

However, fans were elated when they reunited in 2023, and seemingly, they've been going strong ever since.

A supportive boyfriend.

We love a supportive boyfriend. Especially when your partner is Ali Wong.

Hader and Wong have been seen at various events together, including the 2024 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, as well as the Emmys. Hader gave Wong a kiss, and watched on supportively as Wong accepted various awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in Beef.

Ali Wong accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for “Beef“ onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Image: Getty

During her Los Angeles residency at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, Hader actually joined Wong on stage and had some beautiful words to say about his partner.

"I got to go on the road [with her] and I watched her work as she goes up, she tries these things…she's taking tons of notes," Hader said. "The amount of work that goes into making this look so effortless, and she just sold out 12 nights at The Wiltern."

We love to see it.

Bonding over single parenthood.

Both Hader and Wong are divorced and have their own children from their respective relationships. Wong is the mother of two daughters, while Hader has three daughters.

Bill Hader and Ali Wong attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party. Image: Getty

When asked about her relationship in January, Wong briefly spoke to the connection they share as a result of the stage of life they are both in.

"It's just also, like, we're both, like, in our 40s and parents," Wong told Access Hollywood.

Feature image: Getty.