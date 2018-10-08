'She ended up accidentally spilling it to me.' Grant is still out to shame Ali and mate, stop.

When Grant Kemp first shared his very vivid story of the moment he caught Ali Oetjen cheating on him, we listened closely.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale had ended with a weird documentary-style announcement that the couple had broken up since the show finished filming, and that Ali would be the next Bachelorette. Most of us automatically assumed the reason for the break up could be summarised in one word: Grant.

He seemed kinda fame hungry, tbh, and had previously proposed on the US version of Bachelor in Paradise, suggesting he didn’t take the very sacred nature of relationships built in an entirely artificial reality TV environment very seriously.

But then he told New Idea he walked in on Ali hooking up with another man at his house, and told Kyle and Jackie O a far more X-rated version of the story, involving oral sex and a staircase.

WAS IT TRUE? HOW COULD WE KNOW FOR SURE?

Responding to Grant's claims for the first time, Ali told Stellar in September that the story was just a way for the 30-year-old to "keep grabbing those headlines".

“My major reason for not saying anything is that I don’t want to give him any ammunition or any reason to keep coming back in the limelight, which is what he wants," she said.

But now, Grant has more claims about Ali, and mate... you need to chill.

Speaking to Who magazine last week, Grant said Ali told him she slept with her former fiancé's brother.

"Ali had been engaged for, like, three months before going on Bachelor in Paradise so once the show finished I asked her to explain the situation, like why did they break up?'" Grant told the tabloid.

Watch the trailer for The Bachelorette. Post continues after video.

"She kind of ended up accidentally spilling to me that she had met her ex-fiancé because she used to have sex with his older brother [prior to meeting her ex]."