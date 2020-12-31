This post deals with sexual assault and rape and might be triggering for some readers.



Designer Alexander Wang, known for dressing the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa, is facing multiple accusations of sexual assault.

Several alleged victims have come forward and shared their stories on social media platforms, with popular Instagram accounts, including Diet Prada, spreading the news.

On Tuesday, both DietPrada and another anonymous Instagram account, ShitModelManagement, reported on the first allegation to surface against Wang.

Male model Owen Mooney shared a video to TikTok stating Wang groped him inside a packed New York City nightclub in 2017.

"I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could f**king move and he just started like, touching me up," Mooney explained.

"And fully like, up my leg, in my crotch, like it made me freeze completely because I was in such shock.

"I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn't believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock. It was really f**ked up."





Since Mooney's video, multiple anonymous male and trans models have come forward and shared their stories. The allegations range from Wang drugging them with water laced with MDMA, plying them with alcohol, aggressively forcing them to go back to his hotel rooms, and accusations of rape.

In late 2019, singer and former Wang muse, Azealia Banks, shared anonymous allegations against Wang that had been sent to her, including that he was a "serial predator" who "sexually assaults trans women". Although they have since been taken down, they continue to circulate on Twitter. The accusations resemble those mentioned above.

Both InStyle and People have reached out the designer's reps, but so far, he has declined to comment.

Wang's personal Instagram account has turned on comments on his two most recent posts, while the Alexander Wang brand account has turned off all comments at the time of writing.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature image: Getty.