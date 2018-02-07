Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Alex Nation just got braces and she’d like to warn teenagers about something, please.



There are some facets of growing up that aren’t so fun but you have to do anyway on your merry way to adulthood.

Dentistry is one of them. Just ask Alex Nation.

Possibly prepping her teeth for her wedding day to girlfriend Maegan Luxa after their engagement last December, she offered this piece of advice for any teenagers who perhaps aren’t as regular with their retainer as their dentist might like.

"I was too cool for my retainer, so here I am getting braces again on my lower teeth," she told her followers via Instagram Stories.

Always looking out for the youngins' the ex-Bachie contestant showed off her new dental hardware and said that they made her feel like rapper Post Malone.

So you hear that youths of the world??? Listen to your mum, and your dentist, and put on your bloody retainer.

*ends finger pointing*

2. Excuse us, but we have reason to believe that Khloe Kardashian is having a girl.



In your latest instalment of the world tries to guess the future name of a Kardashian child... and gets it hopelessly wrong, this time we've tried to increase our chances from literally one in a million, to at least a good one in two split.

If we had to call it, we're going to say that Khloe Kardashian will be having a girl.

What gives us reason to suspect this? Well, the proof is in the nail polish, and it's baby pink aka pink for baby girl... Case closed.

Speaking more at length to Extra TV, the 33 year old said that she is really "embracing" her pregnancy.

"Well, now that there's more of a bump, there's a transitional period…a different shape. You're wider… So I'm embracing it now.

"You really do feel so feminine and maternal," she said

However, when it came to baby names, while she's choosing to keep the gender of her baby a secret, Khloe let us in on a couple of options.

"It’s honestly the hardest thing and I Iove suggestions, but everyone keeps giving me the same suggestions: If it’s a girl, Kristin; if it’s a boy, Tristan. I’m like, 'Could we do a little more? I need a little more options,'" she said.

3. Katy Perry is divorcing her first ever hit single. Is way too woke for it now.

Way back in 2008 (seriously, it was a decade ago!) Katy Perry made a name for herself with a little ditty called I Kissed A Girl. We all remember how saucy the lyrics like "the taste of her cherry Chapstick" were, right?

Well, as catchy as it was, the song always had its critics for trivialising and stereotyping same-sex attraction and bisexuality because, well... it did.

And now, 10 years on, Perry is with them.

“We’ve really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years,” she told Glamour magazine. "We’ve come a long way. Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity.

"If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it."

4. This is the Japanese Princess who gave up royal status for love postpones wedding, citing "immaturity".



It was the real-life fairytale - A Royal princess gives up her claim to the throne for the man she loved.

But it doesn't look like Princess Mako of Japan will be getting the fairytale ending... just yet.

The 26 year-old has announced she is postponing her marriage to her college sweetheart - and commoner - laywer Kei Komuro.

"It is because of our immaturity and we just regret it," the couple said in a statement, reports CNN.

"I wish to think about marriage more deeply and concretely and give sufficient time to prepare our marriage and for after the marriage."

The pair met six years ago and were due to be married in November this year. It's likely the wedding will be postponed until 2020.

"We feel extremely sorry for causing great trouble and further burden to those who have willingly supported us," Mako said.

5. Why Bella Cruise is now using her mum Nicole Kidman's name.

Killing two birds with one stone, Bella Cruise has announced a) She's launching a clothing line and b) she's back using mum Nicole's surname.

The name of her brand will be Bella Kidman Cruise.

So why is this a big deal? For years, it was believed Bella was no longer speaking to her mother after she left Scientology after her divorce from Tom Cruise. For the full deep dive, head on over here.

