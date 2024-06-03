Alex de Minaur may be the 'demon' on court, but his love life is completely angelic.

Rising Australian tennis star, Alex de Minaur, has been making waves on the court with his agility, speed, and tenacity.

However, off the court, the 25-year-old has been quietly nurturing a relationship with fellow tennis pro, Katie Boulter.

The couple's romance has captured the attention of fans worldwide, as they navigate being world-star players competing on the grueling professional tennis circuit, while maintaining a relationship.

Here, we will delve into the story of Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter's relationship, from how they met, to how they make it work when they are worlds away from one another.

Who Is Alex De Minaur's Girlfriend?

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend is British tennis player Katie Boulter. Hailing from Leicestershire, England, the 27-year-old Boulter has been dating de Minaur since March 2020.

Like her boyfriend, Boulter is a frequent fixture at major tennis championships, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

What Is Katie Boulter's Ranking?

Katie Boulter reached a career-high ranking of world No. 27 in the WTA rankings on March 4, 2024. She is also the current British No. 1 tennis player on the women's side.

Boulter's rise in the rankings has been impressive. She was ranked No. 151 in March 2023 and for many years relied on wildcards from the LTA in the UK to get into major events and boost her ranking.

However, her hard work and dedication, along with the support of her coach Biljana Veselinovic has propelled her into the top 30. As Boulter continues her ascent in the rankings, many are excited to see what the future holds for this talented British player.

With Wimbledon approaching and Boulter's ranking securing her a seeding, expectations are high for a good run at her home Slam.

Regardless of the outcome, Boulter's journey is an inspiration to aspiring tennis players everywhere, demonstrating the power of perseverance and hard work.

A timeline of Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter's relationship.

Image: Instagram

2021.

The exact timeline of De Minaur and Boulter's relationship is unclear, but Boulter confirmed in March 2021 that they had been together for a year.

The couple made their relationship "Instagram official" with an anniversary post from Boulter, and since then, they have frequently been seen together at tournaments, supporting each other and often sharing their affection on social media.

2023.

In December 2023, Boulter posted adorable pictures of their Christmas together. The couple reportedly now live together in Wimbledon, with Boulter finding that being closer to home and near where the action takes place helps her preparation.

2024.

De Minaur and Boulter seem to spur each other towards success, with both achieving major career milestones in 2024.

De Minaur broke into the top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time by defending his title at the ATP 500 Mexican Open in Acapulco, while Boulter secured the biggest title of her career at the WTA 500 San Diego Open. Their victories happened just a day apart, with De Minaur flying from Acapulco to San Diego to support Boulter in her final.

Feature image: Instagram/katiecboulter