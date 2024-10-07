The name Alex Cooper has certainly become one of the most well known people within the podcast space over the last several years. Her podcast 'Call Her Daddy' has come leaps and bounds since its creation in 2018 and the success has not stopped since.

From conducting intimate celebrity interviews to sharing her personal stories, Cooper has established herself as the one to beat in the game.

With such a public job that requires sharing so much of her personal life, Cooper had kept her relationship with now-husband Matt Kaplan under wraps for a long time. She initially referred to him publicly as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man."

"Matt is so private, but he also loves the Daddy Gang," Cooper told W. "Every week he's like, 'How's the episode going? Do they like it?'"

When asked if her beau would ever appear on her podcast, she said, "Never say never, because I never thought I would announce who he was or post a picture of us. And now here I am."

The two tied the knot in 2024, after meeting in 2020, and have embarked on some exciting new adventures together.

Here's everything we know about Cooper's adorable relationship with her hubby.

Watch Cooper in her Vogue interview, talking wedding makeup and skincare. Article continues after video.

Who is Alex Cooper's husband Matt Kaplan?

Kaplan is a successful businessman in his own right, having crafted a career as a Hollywood producer. He is also the CEO of Ace Entertainment and was previously the president of Awesomeness Films.

While Kaplan has made a name for himself now, he often speaks to the difficulties of navigating the film and TV industry and the hard work that went into his journey.

He started off as an assistant at Lionsgate and worked his way up to an executive role, before moving across to horror production company Blumhouse.

"I think if you're gonna be in this business, you've got to wrap your head around like, rejection is meaningless," Kaplan said in an interview with Backlot. "Just do it again. That's just the first stop."

Kaplan was previously married to actress Claire Holt, but split up one year after their wedding in 2017.

How did they meet?

In true modern-romance form, Cooper and Kaplan actually met on zoom in 2020 and went out for dinner a week later.

Cooper's agent had set up meetings for her with film and TV companies, and Kaplan was one of the many meetings she took.

While Cooper kept his identity a secret initially, she did share her first date experience with her 'Call Her Daddy' audience.

"I get into the car, we lock eyes. You know those people you meet immediately that it's just like you feel like you've known each other for so long? We immediately vibed and it was just like we're going to get along so well," she gushed.

Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper. Image: Instagram/alexandracooper

The dream engagement.

In April 2023, Cooper announced on Instagram that she and Kaplan were engaged.

Sharing an adorable image of her and Kaplan with her two dogs, Cooper wrote, "...I've felt so comfortable sharing the most intimate moments of my life with you, so it's only fitting I share this with you… because I definitely wouldn't be here saying yes to a man and getting married if it wasn't for all of you…FIANCÉ FATHER ERA STARTS NOW."

Kaplan proposed with a antique oval-cut diamond engagement ring from LA-based jeweler Jenna Blake. When speaking to WFJ. Magazine in July 2024, following their engagement announcement, Cooper shared how special the moment really was.

"Honestly the one thing going through my mind when he proposed was 'I think I'm marrying the most romantic man on the planet.' Matt Kaplan knows how to create the most romantic settings, he does it in his movies. But living it, it truly felt like a fairy tale. It was the most romantic moment of my life," she said.

Joint partnership in life and in business.

Aside from starting a new chapter of their lives together, Cooper and Kaplan also embarked on a new joint venture in June 2023… a media company.

Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper in Skims campaign in March 2024. Image: Instagram/alexandracooper

Their new project, Trending, is a media company that focuses on servicing Gen Z audiences and also acts as an umbrella company for the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, ACE Entertainment, and The Unwell Network.

When speaking about what it's like to work with a partner in business, Cooper said to WFJ. Magazine, "I think having someone that I trust has been invaluable, like knowing that Matt and I can turn to each other and I know we both have each other's best interests.

"This industry can be shady, and there are decisions that are getting made behind your back or people just wanna quickly get their 10 percent and move on, and when I have Matt next to me, I'm like we're making a decision as a family and that makes me feel really good."

They got married in 2024.

The two got married in April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, sharing a stunning wedding photo to Instagram.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan at their wedding in Mexico. Image: Instagram/alexandracooper

"I had always been a cynic when it came to marriage," Cooper told Vogue, "[But], from the beginning of our relationship, I was honest with Matt and told him I might be more interested in the whole 'life partner' route.

"Growing up, I witnessed my parents live the one-in-a-lifetime love - they are still together, 40 years this year. I was convinced I would never find what they had, and so I didn't expect it and didn't look for it. Little did I know, I just needed to find my Matt Kaplan."

Feature image: Instagram.