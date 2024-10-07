The name Alex Cooper has certainly become one of the most well known people within the podcast space over the last several years. Her podcast 'Call Her Daddy' has come leaps and bounds since its creation in 2018 and the success has not stopped since.

From conducting intimate celebrity interviews to sharing her personal stories, Cooper has established herself as the one to beat in the game.

With such a public job that requires sharing so much of her personal life, Cooper had kept her relationship with now-husband Matt Kaplan under wraps for a long time. She initially referred to him publicly as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man."

"Matt is so private, but he also loves the Daddy Gang," Cooper told W. "Every week he's like, 'How's the episode going? Do they like it?'"

When asked if her beau would ever appear on her podcast, she said, "Never say never, because I never thought I would announce who he was or post a picture of us. And now here I am."

The two tied the knot in 2024, after meeting in 2020, and have embarked on some exciting new adventures together.

Here's everything we know about Cooper's adorable relationship with her hubby.

Watch Cooper in her Vogue interview, talking wedding makeup and skincare. Article continues after video.

Who is Alex Cooper's husband Matt Kaplan?

Kaplan is a successful businessman in his own right, having crafted a career as a Hollywood producer. He is also the CEO of Ace Entertainment and was previously the president of Awesomeness Films.

While Kaplan has made a name for himself now, he often speaks to the difficulties of navigating the film and TV industry and the hard work that went into his journey.