Alan Jones was the most powerful man in Australian radio. He's just been arrested by police.

Former talkback radio star and Wallabies coach Alan Jones has been arrested at his Sydney home, over allegations of indecent assault against multiple young men.

The 83-year-old was taken into custody at 7:45am this morning, during a search warrant on his Circular Quay apartment.

In a statement, NSW Police said: "Child Abuse Squad detectives have arrested a man following an investigation into alleged indecent assault and sexual touching offences spanning two decades.

"In March 2024, State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad established Strike Force Bonnefin to investigate a number of alleged indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents between 2001 and 2019."

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that detectives from Strike Force Bonnefin, run by the State Crime Command's child abuse squad, have been running the covert operation after investigations from both The Herald and The Age detailed allegations from Jones' time as a teacher, then radio broadcaster. They claim the alleged behaviour spanned a 60-year period.

The paper details the accounts of multiple young men who claim to have been indecently assaulted, groped or inappropriately touched by Jones.

Jones retired from radio in 2020 and from television in 2021, was one of the most popular and influential in the industry.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the strike force investigations were

"This is a result of a very long, thorough, protracted investigation," she told reporters on Monday.

"I know those officers have been working tirelessly to lead to today's investigation.

Webb said the strike force would be ongoing.

"We are anticipating other people may come forward," she said.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said he would not comment on the major investigation.

"I can understand the interest in the topic but it's not appropriate for me to comment on it," he said.

"We need to let police conduct this inquiry free of commentary."

The NSW Police will address the media later today.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature image: AAP