'I was obsessed with this $1,600 bag. Then I found a $12 version.'

Do you wish you were rich? I would like to be rich.

But even if I had the kind of money to make spending, oh, let's say $1,660 on a cute bag seem like nothing more than a drop in the ocean, I'm not sure I'd… spend it? Or maybe I would, idk. I've never had that kind of money. It's hard to say what Rich Me would do.

THANKFULLY, with my regular-person income and bills to pay, it's not a question I've ever had to grapple with, so when I saw the stunnin' Le Coeur Bag by Alaïa I didn't, um… think twice about not buying it? I mean, I would have loved to own it, obviously, because I like pretty things, and my birthday was coming up, and who deserves *things* more than a birthday girl?

But $1,660 was just not a price point that is aligned with my bank account's current values (even if I WAS turning 40 — and if any occasion calls for wild, reckless spending it's entering a new decade).

Ain't she a beauty? Alaïa Le Coeur Bag, $1,660. Image: Alaïa.

Anyway, turns out I didn't actually need to blow my life savings on a Very Special Heart Bag, because I found a version of it that was alarmingly (in a good way) similar.

And friends, it was ONLY 12 BUCKS.

I'm no maths genius, but that's *checks notes* 99 percent cheaper than the luxury version.

Now, you may or may not know this about me, but I am not only partial to a dupe, but also bloody love a bargain, so whacking a $12 price tag on a cute bag? One that was astonishingly samey to the Maison Alaïa crossbody that I'd been quietly dreaming would help me ring in my forties? It was my siren song.

I sauntered into Kmart feeling smug as a bug (bugs are so sassy and arrogant, right?) about my find, and was even more chuffed when they actually had the loot I was looking for in store (because I didn't want to WAIT for SHIPPING, I wanted it NOW).

And when I tell you it was the perfect addition to my birthday outfit…

Happy birthday to me and my cute bag. Image: Supplied.

Here's the link to shop the budget-friendly Alaïa bag lookalike, and believe me when I say you do not want to sleep on this one. It's such a cutie patootie for spring days (I'm envisioning it paired with a floaty white midi dress for a picnic in the park) and summer nights with an LBD (see above, if I do say so myself). It's going to see me through party season which, terrifying as this is, is fast approaching.

And at the 12-buck price point, you might as well buy two (or… 138, if you want to get your $1,660 worth).

I also understand that a fire-engine red, heart-shaped bag might not be everyone's vibe, but maybe you still want to jump on the trend in a softer, shall we say more ~demure~ way — and to you I shout, grab it in black, bb! Because Kmart has the same cute crossbody in both shades.

Am I in love? Quite possibly yes. Image: Supplied.

As with all things fashion, Kmart aren't the only ones to have (ahem) taken inspiration from Alaïa this season. There are plenty of other places creating cute-as-heck heart bags if you're looking for something in that vein but a little different. Here are just a few versions of the viral heart bag you might like (though none can beat that price tag), and you're welcome, bestie!

Kmart Heart Crossbody Bag in Black. Image: Kmart.

Sportsgirl Bow Heart Crossbody Bag. Image: Sportsgirl.

The Rubi Heart to Heart Crossbody Bag also comes in silver. Image: The Iconic.

The Coach Quilted Heart Bag in Soft Purple (also available in Tan Rust). Image: The Iconic.

Bershka Embossed Animal Print Heart Bag. Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Kids Hazel Heart Cross Body Bag: not just for kids! Image: The Iconic.

Alix Nicholson is Mamamia's Senior Weekend Editor. For more of her lifestyle finds, follow her on Instagram.