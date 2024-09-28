'I was obsessed with this $1,600 bag. Then I found a $12 version.'

Do you wish you were rich? I would like to be rich.
But even if I had the kind of money to make spending, oh, let's say $1,660 on a cute bag seem like nothing more than a drop in the ocean, I'm not sure I'd… spend it? Or maybe I would, idk. I've never had that kind of money. It's hard to say what Rich Me would do.
THANKFULLY, with my regular-person income and bills to pay, it's not a question I've ever had to grapple with, so when I saw the stunnin' Le Coeur Bag by Alaïa I didn't, um… think twice about not buying it? I mean, I would have loved to own it, obviously, because I like pretty things, and my birthday was coming up, and who deserves *things* more than a birthday girl?
But $1,660 was just not a price point that is aligned with my bank account's current values (even if I WAS turning 40 — and if any occasion calls for wild, reckless spending it's entering a new decade).
Anyway, turns out I didn't actually need to blow my life savings on a Very Special Heart Bag, because I found a version of it that was alarmingly (in a good way) similar.
And friends, it was ONLY 12 BUCKS.
I'm no maths genius, but that's *checks notes* 99 percent cheaper than the luxury version.
Now, you may or may not know this about me, but I am not only partial to a dupe, but also bloody love a bargain, so whacking a $12 price tag on a cute bag? One that was astonishingly samey to the Maison Alaïa crossbody that I'd been quietly dreaming would help me ring in my forties? It was my siren song.
I sauntered into Kmart feeling smug as a bug (bugs are so sassy and arrogant, right?) about my find, and was even more chuffed when they actually had the loot I was looking for in store (because I didn't want to WAIT for SHIPPING, I wanted it NOW).
And when I tell you it was the perfect addition to my birthday outfit…
Here's the link to shop the budget-friendly Alaïa bag lookalike, and believe me when I say you do not want to sleep on this one. It's such a cutie patootie for spring days (I'm envisioning it paired with a floaty white midi dress for a picnic in the park) and summer nights with an LBD (see above, if I do say so myself). It's going to see me through party season which, terrifying as this is, is fast approaching.
And at the 12-buck price point, you might as well buy two (or… 138, if you want to get your $1,660 worth).
I also understand that a fire-engine red, heart-shaped bag might not be everyone's vibe, but maybe you still want to jump on the trend in a softer, shall we say more ~demure~ way — and to you I shout, grab it in black, bb! Because Kmart has the same cute crossbody in both shades.
As with all things fashion, Kmart aren't the only ones to have (ahem) taken inspiration from Alaïa this season. There are plenty of other places creating cute-as-heck heart bags if you're looking for something in that vein but a little different. Here are just a few versions of the viral heart bag you might like (though none can beat that price tag), and you're welcome, bestie!
Kmart Heart Crossbody Bag in Black, $12.
Sportsgirl Bow Heart Crossbody Bag, $29.95.
Rubi Heart To Heart Crossbody Bag, $49.99.
Coach Quilted Leather Heart Bag in Soft Purple, $525.
Bershka Embossed Animal Print Heart Bag, $65.99.
Cotton On Kids Hazel Heart Cross Body Bag in Gold, $24.99.
What are your thoughts on the heart-bag trend? Let us know in the comments below!
Alix Nicholson is Mamamia's Senior Weekend Editor. For more of her lifestyle finds, follow her on Instagram.
Feature image: Supplied.
