A Dyson vacuum, and 11 other steals our lifestyle team are eyeing in the Afterpay Day sales.

From August 19-22, Afterpay is hosting a massive sale and we couldn't be more ready.

Brands including The Iconic, Adore Beauty, Cotton On and Dyson will be up to 70 per cent off for a limited time only.

Since the sale started early this morning, we've been scouring the internet for the best deals and picked out some of our favourite finds, including activewear, beauty products and spring-ready dresses.

Need some cheering up? Watch this video first. Post continues below.

From P.E. Nation leggings to a $399 Dyson vacuum, here are 12 items we'll be getting our hands on this Afterpay Day.

Grown Alchemist Hand Wash, was $38, now $30.40.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"I've been looking for a chic hand wash for my kitchen for ages now and I spotted this one and loved it. It's a no-brainer." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Weleda Skin Food, was $26.95, now $22.91, and Body Butter, was $32.95, now $28.01.

Image: Adore Beauty.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"This saved my winter skin last year. It's SO thick and hydrating - I didn't find myself getting dry once. Since I forgot to nab it this season, I'm going to grab the face and body moisturiser to give my whole body a dose of hydration." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

P.E. Nation Triple Double Legging in Olive, was $139, now $89.

Image: PE Nation.

"Besides beauty products, I'm eyeing off activewear. I've been living in it during lockdown. I've got a few pieces from P.E. Nation and love them, so I'll probably grab a few more including these olive leggings." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, was $138, now $110.40.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"This stuff is the bomb dot com. It's obviously a bit of a splurge, but for one of the world's number one selling retinol serums, I think it's a worthwhile skinvestment." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"This was the first mascara that made me realise that mascaras can actually be effective... and not just coat your lashes, actually lift them, curl them and separate them. Add to cart." - Lucy Neville, Production Manager and co-host of The Undone.

Image: The Iconic.

"I have had my eye on this FOREVER as an investment piece and its currently 40 per cent off so think I'm going to bite the bullet." - Lily Allsep, Audience Development Manager.

Lovehoney Purple Power Mini Massage Wand Vibrator Kit, $119.95 down to $59.97.

Image: Love Honey.

"Absolutely everyone should own a wand, and I'm using this Afterpay Day as a grand old excuse to stock up on a goodie!" - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Happy Rabbit Rechargeable Knicker Vibrator, was $99.95, now $49.97.

Image: Love Honey.

"The ears on this thing should NOT be underestimated. Ever." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin, was $599, now $399.

Image: Dyson.

"I really want a Dyson vacuum - only because my vacuum just carked it!" - Melody Teh, Deputy Editor.

Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Mask, was $68, now $57.80.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"How's that for timing! I have one wash worth's left of my holy grail of hair care, this mask. I tend to go affordable for shampoo and conditioner, but hair masks are my big splurge. This time I'm saving 15 per cent. Basically, it's magic in a tub, like a big drink for my afro-textured hair. Plus, I feel chic as hell every time I use it." - Kee Reece, Branded Audio Manager and co-host of The Spill.

BWLDR Central Dress, was $129, now $77.97.

Image: The Iconic.

"I'm eyeing off this super chic mini dress from BWLDR. Buying this will give me hope that one day (this year hopefully!) I'll be able to wear it to the office. I own a top with similar sleeves and I just love the way it flatters and billows under your arm, love some big sleeve energy - so when I saw it in dress form I wishlisted it straight away. It's now 40 per cent off so I'll defs be snagging it. It's also the perfect dress to go from work to drinks!" - Eleanor Katelaris, Social Media Producer.

If you want to see what other brands will be on sale for Afterpay Day, here's a list of all the big brands participating.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

Feature image: Adore Beauty, The Iconic, P.E. Nation, Dyson and Mamamia.