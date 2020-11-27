From a $35 one-piece to all the cute bikinis: The swimwear we're buying this summer.

Beach season is upon us!

Which means it's time to tidy away the coats (if you haven't already) and prepare for months of warm nights, flowy dresses and permanently sandy feet.

Since many of us have spent a little less than we usually would this year, we feel it's time to treat ourselves to a new swimsuit. So we've compiled 12 of our favourite bikinis and one-pieces on the market.

And to make things easy, we've put the affordable options first, followed by the spendy pieces that'll last a few more seasons.

Try not to fall in love with too many.

Before we get stuck in, watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens try on the bikini bottoms that went viral. Post continues below.

Image: Glassons.

Considering the rather bleak year we've had, you're going to find plenty of colourful options in here.

That includes this gorgeous (and very reasonably priced) floral bikini top and bottoms.

Image: Supre.

We immediately fell in love with this hot pink number.

The flattering ribbed detailing and low-cut back won't be dating anytime soon, so it's a great option for multiple summers ahead.

Image: Kmart.

Rashies have had a revamp. This neoprene one from Kmart is perfect for the adventurous beachgoer and can be worn zipped up for full sun protection or down for a more risqué look.

You can read our full review on it here.

Image: Cotton On.

As you might've noticed, dainty florals are everywhere right now.

We're loving this cute print alongside the gathered detailing, but if you'd prefer something more neutral, it comes in black and white too.

Image: Ark Swimwear.

Leopard print is never out of fashion. Fact.

This Australian-made set is perfect for avoiding awkward tan lines and comes in various cuts, depending on how much skin you want to show.

Plus, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing it, so it's obviously on trend for summer 2020.

Image: Triangl.

Retro florals have made a major comeback in 2020, and we're here for it.

This chic option from Aussie brand Triangl includes a scoop crop bikini top and matching high waisted bottoms.

Image: TJ Swim.

An Australian Lady Startup with a mega following on Instagram, TJ Swim makes swimwear in classic cuts and flattering colours. We just had to include this mocha string bikini.

Image: Youswim.

Swimwear label Youswim is doing things a little differently.

Their pieces - including this flattering two piece - come in one size only. As their website explains, "By stretching to perfectly fit your unique and evolving shape, our swimwear welcomes a new era where change is celebrated and accepted."

Every piece is ethically woven, dyed, cut and sewn in England and will fit Australian sizes six to 18.





Image: City Chic.

Bright, bold shades always make a splash - and the detailing on this two-piece is seriously glamorous.

Mamamia contributor Lacey Jade Christie tried this piece on and wrote all about it - you can read her review here.

Image: Monday Swimwear.

Another Aussie label! This recently launched number from Monday Swimwear is made from recycled crinkle fabric and comes in this gorgeous, warm butterscotch colour.

Image: Marvell Lane.

Marvell Lane is a great Australian swimwear brand for women with bigger busts. Their bikinis and one pieces come in bra sizes 8D to 16H.

This balconette style top and ruched high-waisted bottom is our favourite pick. A timeless bikini set!

Image: Andie Swim.

Finally, the perfect sexy one piece that you'll wear for years to come. Need we say more?

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

