The 6 affordable pieces that will upgrade your personal style right now.

I'm going to let you in on a secret.

"Effortless style" is a myth. Nothing more than a made-up fashion term.

The whole concept of just throwing something on and leaving the house looking amazing? No. Not even the world's most stylish women do that.

Nobody woke up looking chic, they had to put a bit of work in.

In fact, seasoned stylists will tell you that it's actually the most effortless looks that require the most effort.

If you feel like your personal style just isn't hitting, or you've got to this age and reckon it should've fallen into place by now, then take heart: it's not you. It's probably because you don't have the tools in your toolbelt to make things *read* as effortless and stylish.

As we enter a new season and your thoughts turn to shopping for fresh pieces, keep in mind that it's as much about how you wear the clothes as the things you're actually buying. Everyone loves the thrill of finding something new then wearing it the next day. But you really don't need to splash out on a whole new wardrobe to look and feel great in your clothes.

I've pulled together some simple styling hacks, along with a few select pieces to update your personal style, starting now.

Tip 1: Add a 'styling jumper'.

Image: Instagram/@laurajadestone

Image: Instagram/@monikh

As we transition out of the cooler months, there are going to be those days when there's a bit of chill in the air. We're still in transeasonal mode right now, meaning you might need a light layer when you head out the door.

Instead of deferring immediately to your go-to denim jacket or trench, think of this as a styling opportunity. A lightweight jumper tied around your shoulders or hips gives an extra element to a basic look, adding some preppy flair — fashion editors have been using this trick for decades.

As the theory goes, it's the "third piece" you add that ties an outfit together. So if you're wearing a tank and trousers, the sweater is your third piece. You probably already have one in your wardrobe that'll do the job, but here are my budget picks below.

Image: Heychic

Image: H&M

Tip 2: Invest in a tailored set.

Image: Instagram/@lisonseb

There's a reason matching sets are the trend that keeps on giving — they're genius, right? A two-piece just equals one less decision you need to make when you're getting dressed.

Although the ever-popular linen and cotton short sets are still around, this season we're seeing more structured styles enter the chat (good news if you never quite got your mug around pyjama dressing.)

If you're going to spend a bit more on something for spring-summer, make it one of these — you get the extra versatility of the separates too. That's shopping smarter!

Image: Vrg Grl

Image: Target

Tip 3: Rethink the colour pop.

Image: Instagram/@xonitarose

Whether it's bright orange, "brat" green, cobalt blue or cherry red, one sure-fire way to lift your outfit's game is to add an element in a striking colour. But that doesn't mean it has to be a dress — try an accessory like a fun heel, sporty cap or mini bag.

You'll be surprised how often you reach for it over your more neutral options. Compliments guaranteed.

Image: Target

Image: Rubi

Tip 4: Belt it up.

Image: Instagram/@elle_ferguson

Image: Instagram/@marianame

If there's one thing we've learnt from the recent runways, it's that belts are back in a big way. A small but mighty styling hack, they can supply that touch of hardware to elevate a casual look, or add a bit of edge to to a minimal workwear fit. But which belt should you choose?

It really comes down to the vibe you're going for — a barely-there skinny belt might be best with tailored trousers, while a Western-inspired statement buckle would give your old denim shorts new appeal.

Image: Ruby

Image: Zara

Tip 5: Contrast your statement jewellery.

Image: Instagram/@marianame

Image: Instagram/@sincerelyjules

Refined jewels in gold and silver will always have their place, but a great way to add interest to your outfit and bring it up to date is to add chunky jewellery. It's all about the contrast these accessorise provide to an otherwise casual look.

Try the unexpected pairing of oversized metal earrings back with sportswear, for example, or a colourful beaded necklace against a minimal fit.

Word to the wise, though: don't attempt to pile them on together. Choose one key statement piece and let it do the talking.

Image: Sabo

Image: Lovisa

Tip 6: Upgrade your shades.

Image: Instagram/@sarah,corbettwinder

I'm just going to say it: your sunglasses might be ageing your outfit. You've got the other elements of your look down, but what about that pair of shades you splurged on five years ago? The truth is, even if they were meant to be "timeless", they might need an update too.

The major silhouettes that are trending at the moment are oval and rectangle, and they really do suit everyone. Look to retro-inspired shades like brown, taupe and classic black to give your style some extra cool points.

Image: Billini

Image: Cotton On

Feature image: Via Instagram/Canva/Mamamia.