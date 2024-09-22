'I'm a makeup artist. I swear by these 7 affordable, everyday products.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

When Adore Beauty's Content Manager, but more importantly (especially for the sake of this article), resident makeup artist Megan Miloshis gives us any sort of makeup tips and hacks, ya best believe we're listening. Megan recently filmed a video for our YouTube channel where she shared her top affordable makeup picks for a glowy makeup look that takes less than 10 minutes to achieve.

So if you're a busy mum, working a 9-5 that requires a quick put-together look before work, or you just have lazy makeup days like the rest of us, this article (and video) is for you. From an illuminating, glowy foundation (that also doubles as a highlighter) that she influenced many Adore Beauty staffers to buy to a $20 concealer that's been her ride-or-die since she was a teen, keep scrolling for Megan's top affordable makeup picks.

Watch: The Peri Face: How Foundation & Concealer Can Transform Your Skin. Post continues below.

Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts:

A skincare-makeup hybrid with a luminous finish and soft-focus effect.

Can be worn alone, over or under makeup or as a highlighter.

Is cruelty-free and vegan.

Megan's shade: Medium.

"Let's start with our base product."

"This is a great dupe for another brand" (a much cheaper version) and Megan reckons it's "so much better than the original."

Big call, but we have to agree. She's also influenced another AB staffers to buy this affordable glowy foundation too.

How to use the elf Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter? Megan likes to apply this foundation and highlighter hybrid in a darker shade straight to her skin with a buffing brush. Using her makeup artist blending powers, it then settles into a lovely, bronzed finish (CRUCIAL in winter, am I right?).

Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts:

Covers imperfections and dark circles with a breathable, natural finish.

Has a translucent base and offers natural coverage.

Is non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, ophthalmologist-tested and fragrance-free.

"I have been using this since I was 17. This does rival a few high-end concealers, and it's also one I'll always have in my kit."

And if you experience some redness in winter around the nose, Megan's tip is to apply some of the concealer there too, to help mask and blur any imperfections.

elf Cosmetics Puffy Blush. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts:

A cream-to-powder blush with a unique putty texture.

Comes in five buildable yet pigmented shades.

Is also cruelty-free and vegan.

Megan's shade: Turks and Caicos.

"It just blends into the skin so effortlessly," says Megan. "The finish is interesting; it goes on like a velvet finish but it does have a nice luminosity to it." However, Megan does advise that if you're looking for a more 'wet' look or a super creamy blush, this might not be the one for you. To tie the look together, Megan gently applies some of the blush to her eyelids too.

L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Clean Definition Lengthening Mascara. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts:

A lengthening and defining mascara for long, separated lashes.

Designed with a flexible, comb-like brush.

Promises to make lashes up to 60% longer.

This is Megan's "ride or die" mascara and another affordable product she's been loyal to for 10 years (that says something).

And honestly, you can't go past the classics, they remain in our lives for a good reason.

You know what they say, "If it's not broke, don't get a fancy, new mascara." Or something like that...

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Colour Pencil. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts:

A versatile pencil for lips, eyes, cheeks and brows.

Has a matte finish and a creamy, blendable texture.

Great for creating precise lines or a softly sculpted finish.

Megan's shade: Endless Cacao.

Now, affordable means and looks different for everyone.

For some, a lip and eye pencil may not necessarily fall under the "budget" category, but as Megan explains, think of this as a multi-use pencil (which it actually is), that can be used many different ways, so if you have the capacity, it justifies the $35 price point.

"When you use it all those different ways, obviously it's cheaper, girl math."

Maybelline Lifter Gloss. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts:

A hyaluronic acid-infused plumping lipgloss that delivers a high shine finish.

Leaves lips looking fuller and smoother.

Available in a range of versatile, flattering shades.

Can wear alone or layer over other lip products.

When it comes to affordable makeup products that also perform, Maybelline can do no wrong.

Megan loves the Maybelline Lifter Gloss because of how hydrating it feels on the lips.

NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts:

A clear brow gel with strong hold and all-day wear.

Perfect for mimicking the look of laminated brows.

Promises up to 16 hours of hold.

Is transfer-resistant and flake-proof.

Vegan and cruelty-free.

The last step for Megan is of course taming and styling brows (we'd say the most important step!)

"It comes with a tiny spoolie which is so cute!"

How to use NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue? Megan uses light strokes to brush up her brows.

So why is this one her go-to affordable brush gels?

"This genuinely keeps your brow hair in place all day and night."

Okay, I'll be adding one of those to cart immediately.

Brb, I'm off to add pretty much all of these to my order.

Feature Image: Adore Beauty.