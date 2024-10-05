7 affordable K-Beauty products to add to cart for glowing skin.

This article was originally published in Adore Beauty.

There is something about K-Beauty that just feels so comfortable and warm. I know that's a weird thing to say about a whole skincare category but hear me out.

When you go a bit too hard on the actives or on the hunt for a more gentle retinol that is still effective, y'know who will always be there for you?

K-Beauty.

Beautiful, gentle, calming K-Beauty. Think green tea, ginseng and rice extract; a mask, an essence or a thick cream.

In K-Beauty philosophy, maintaining skin hydration and elasticity is key.

This is reflected in products like hydrating toners, essences, and sheet masks renowned for their ability to moisturise deeply.

Not only are K-Beauty products highly effective, but they are also quite accessible, offering top-tier formulations at affordable prices.

Me, personally? I adore a deal.

If you do too, keep scrolling and I'll take you through the affordable K-Beauty products we're currently loving.

The top affordable K-Beauty products in Australia.

What: INNISFREE Energy Mask - Centella.

The INNISFREE Energy Masks are refreshing sheet masks that provide intense hydration, nourishment and targeted treatment.

Innisfree Energy Mask fast facts:

Available in five versions: Acai Berry for moisture, Aloe if your skin needs a refresh, Pomegranate to revitalise the skin, Yuzu for brightening, and Centella to help calm skin

Convenient, easy to use and easy to apply; they're pre-cut and conform to the contours of your face.

Sheet masks allow for better absorption of the juices. The close contact of the sheet mask with your skin helps to lock in the serum /essence and prevents evaporation.

Sheet masks often have a cooling effect on the skin, which is handy for those with any skin irritation or inflammation

They make excellent gifts and are obviously essential if you're having a self-care sesh.

Innisfree Energy Mask review:

"I'm a fan of Innisfree and this one didn't disappoint. Lovely moisturised and energised. Great for sensitive skin as it does not irritate. Bargain price, will be stocking up on this one and others from the range." - AB customer Michelle.

What: COSRX Low-pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser 150ml.

COSRX Good Morning is a gentle cleanser that works to maintain the skin's pH level and calm sensitive skin types.

COSRX Good Morning Cleanser fast facts:

Soothes, refreshes, and softens the skin in the morning; especially great for those with sensitive or dry skin

Made with gentle botanical skin-purifying ingredients, this formulation nourishes the skin, enhancing suppleness and clarity without compromising its natural oils, ensuring hydration throughout the day.

Apply a small amount of this gel cleanser onto damp skin, massaging it to create a lather, then rinse with lukewarm water.

Also excellent at helping the skin control sebum and reducing the appearance of larger pores thanks to tea tree oil and beta hydroxy acid (BHA).

COSRX Good Morning Cleanser review:

"Excellent cleanser option at an affordable price point. You literally need the smallest amount so it lasts forever. Great at properly cleansing skin without stripping or drying out." - AB customer Sam.

What: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 20g.

The cult favourite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask moisturises your lips during your beauty sleep for softer and smoother lips when you wake up.

Laneige Lip Balm fast facts:

Comes in four delicious flavours: Berry, Vanilla, Gummy Bear and Sweet Candy, as well as limited edition seasonal drops.

Formulated with berry fruit complex and vitamin C for immense moisture and antioxidants.

Glides easily onto the lips and can turn any lip product glossy, leaving juicy-looking lips.

Also available in a lip balm version if you're into that, the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm.

Laneige Lip Balm review:

"Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask comes in cute, compact packaging. It smells fruity and feels luxuriously smooth. It deeply hydrates my lips overnight, making them soft and supple by morning. Considering the price, it exceeded my expectations with its effectiveness." - AB customer Abby.

What: Banila Co Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm 100ml.

A vegan cleansing balm designed to melt away sunscreen, makeup, dirt and oils, without stripping the skin.

Banilla Co Clean It Zero Original Cleaning Balm fast facts:

This gorgeous cleansing balm is formulated with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C and acerola fruit extract.

Lightweight with a sorbet-like texture.

Available in different versions to cater to every skin type : Nourishing, Clarifying, Brightening, Calming, and if you're skin needs extra, extra love, there's one formulated with ceramides.

Banilla Co Clean It Zero Original Cleaning Balm review:

"It's my go-to cleansing balm because it melts like butter on the skin. It leaves my face feeling fresh and clean while lifting all my makeup off. Bang for your buck, affordable the tub lasts for ages." - My bestie, who is this cleansing balm's number one fan.

Can confirm — my bestie genuinely ALWAYS has a backup stocked away.

What: BEAUTY OF JOSEON Hanbang Serum Discovery Kit.

A skincare kit featuring Beauty of Joseon's best-selling serums in mini sizes!

BEAUTY OF JOSEON Discovery Kit fast facts:

The kit contains their Glow Serum, Calming Serum, Revive and Glow Deep serum all in cute 10ml bottles!

If you're looking to travel or just trial some serums add these to cart, such a great range of serums and perfect sizing.

BEAUTY OF JOSEON Discovery Kit review:

"I've been using this discovery set for about a month now and I still have plenty left, a little bit goes a long way. I've found all four serums to be of benefit but my favourite is the calming serum followed by the snail mucin serum. The calming serum has helped reduce inflammation and redness in my acne-prone skin and the snail mucin has helped with healing. I found the glow serums to be sticky however I noticed an improvement in overall skin tone after use. Quality products for a reasonable price, highly recommend." - AB customer Yazzie.

What: SOME BY MI 30 Days Miracle Clear Spot Patch.

A pack of 18 hydrocolloid patches that you can pop on top of pimples to help heal and rescue skin.

SOME BY MI 30 Days Miracle Clear Spot Patch fast facts:

Hydrocolloid patches absorb impurities and accelerate healing while protecting the wounded area with a waterproof, breathable, and semi-transparent design.

Utilises hydrocolloid technology to create a warm, moist environment that aids in drawing out pus and promoting healing.

SOME BY MI 30 Days Miracle Clear Spot Patch review:

"Super happy with the results of these pimple patches, visible improvement after one use. I wore them overnight, but they are fairly inconspicuous when first applied, so you could run errands etc with them on if you wanted to. Just keep in mind that they do start to turn opaque as they work to remove all the gunk." - AB customer Serena.

What: KLAIRS Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop 35ml.

A vitamin C serum that helps to improve skin tone and texture.

KLAIRS Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop fast facts:

Protects against free radical damage, enhancing overall skin health and is suitable for all skin types.

After cleansing, apply 3-4 drops of Klairs Vitamin C serum to the face and gently massage the serum into the skin. Continue with your favourite moisturiser

KLAIRS Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop review:

"The KLAIRS Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop is now part of my permanent routine. I use it every morning before putting my sunscreen on, and it honestly helped a lot with the dark pigmentation on my upper lip and on my cheeks. I love the formulation and it feels great on my skin. I haven't had any pilling issues and it melts in extremely well, like a warm hug." - AB customer.

