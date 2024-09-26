I have a few strict rules when it comes to buying jewellery.

It doesn't have to cost a lot, but it does have to look expensive. If it needs to be removed before showering, sleeping or tending to a toddler, it doesn't make the cut. If it's going to tarnish after one wear, it's not worth it.

When I buy a piece, I want maximum enjoyment and exposure.

Forget what's trending - fashion can dictate that silver is in and gold is out or that artisanal is the current aesthetic, but I know my MO and I stick to it.

A solid commitment to refined gold jewellery means I'm often asked about my collection, and receive lots of dm's on Instagram about where to shop for keepsake pieces - as well as what's really worth the splurge.

If you look at jewellery investments on a spectrum, with high-street retailers like Lovisa and Colette at one end and luxury brands like Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels at the other, my collection sits entirely in the mid tier.

There's been an explosion of accessible jewellery brands in Australia in recent years, so you don't have to look far (or remortgage your house) to get your hands on some real gems. The democratisation of the jewellery market means that special-looking pieces are more affordable than ever. I'm not saying they're cheap, but they're very reasonable considering the quality.

Here are my top recommendations, plus exactly where I found my ride-or-die favourites.

YCL jewels.

This Queensland-based label is known for its coveted interchangeable pendants, which come with customisable chains and charms that look like they cost a LOT more than they do. My bespoke belcher chain has to be my most complimented and asked after piece. I reckon I've sold hundreds of women on this style alone!

Shop now.

Wearing YCL Jewels necklace (top chain) and charms (on both chains). Image: Supplied.

Arms of Eve.

Chances are you're already across the popular Bondi-born brand, which has a huge following for its eclectic and varied offering. I own several gold styles from Arms of Eve, but my MVP's are the "Cody" choker and Elodi Gold Hoops which I've now worn to several weddings. If you like accessories that make a simple statement, this is your jam.

Shop now.

My Arms of Eve choker is a firm fave. Image: Supplied.





And I love these statement hoops. Image: Supplied.

By Charlotte.

This beloved Aussie brand boasts some iconic styles (like its lotus charm) and offers both 18 karat gold vermeil and 14 karat solid gold options, depending what you want to spend. With spiritual symbols and hidden affirmations, designer Charlotte Blakeney's pieces are more like talismans. I rarely take my bejewelled huggie earrings off.

Shop now.

Having an ear party with my By Charlotte huggies. Image: Supplied.

Chuchka.

One of the more affordable brands on this list, Chuchka produces fun, up-to-the-minute embellishments that you can mix and match, offering things like huggie multi-packs and curated sets. Barely a day passes that someone doesn't ask where I got my star-studded drop earring.

Shop now.

My Chuchka drop earring stacked up with other jewels. Image: Supplied.

Reliquia.

A few years ago, this Sydney brand achieved cult status for its zodiac necklaces which adorned the necks of fashion fans everywhere. Since then, Reliquia's held steadfast to its following thanks to wearable statement jewels that hit the right trend notes. Fun fact: designer Ana Piteira is also behind ultra-cool clothing label Blanca.

Shop now.

This Reliquia locket makes a statement on its own. Image: Supplied.

Saint Valentine.

I've worn a tennis bracelet from this local brand for what feels like forever, and it's another piece I'm often asked about. Saint Valentine hand-make many of their designs in their Sydney studio, and their ethos centres on timeless and affordable jewels to be "lived in and loved". Case in point: I also wear their dainty diamond necklace every other day.

Shop now.

My tennis bracelet, layered with a delicate Arms of Eve bracelet. Image: Supplied.





Styling my Saint Valentine chain with a By Charlotte choker and YCL Jewels pendant. Image: Supplied.

Porter.

Another Bondi Beach gem, creative director Shelley Tzeegankoff takes inspiration from family heirlooms and gives them a modern twist. With refined pieces in both 18k gold vermeil and sterling silver, she aims to deliver luxury styles at an accessible price point. I dare you to visit the Porter boutique and come away empty handed.

Shop now.

Image: Supplied/Porter.

Which piece is your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature image: Instagram/@porterjewellery; @_Tamaradavis_.