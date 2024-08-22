'The 5 budget bags I'm shopping as a personal stylist that look designer.'

Investing in the right pieces for your wardrobe is essential whether they're high-end, somewhere in the middle or budget-friendly. What I mean by this is the items you add to your wardrobe should genuinely enhance your personal style.

Accessories, in particular, should complement and complete your outfits. It's not just about spending a lot (unless you want to of course) it's about choosing pieces that elevate your look and fit well with your existing wardrobe. Every accessory you pick should serve a purpose.

On the topic of accessories, let's chat about bags. As a personal stylist, I've rounded up five handbags that deliver that designer vibe without making your wallet weep. Well, maybe just a little, but definitely not as much as those high-end labels. Let's be real — while I have a champagne taste, my budget often says, "beer, please" (thanks, cost-of-living crisis oh and a toddler).

Watch: Mia Freedman shares her crossbody bags. Post continues after video.

I've got my share of designer bags, from Chanel to Louis Vuitton, and they've held their value over time. Back in the day, I worked two jobs and saved like a squirrel to snag them. But let's face it, the price tags on luxury bags just keep climbing, and lately, I've noticed that the quality hasn't always matched the markup. If I'm paying for luxury, I expect luxury.

So, while I'm not advocating for straight-up knock-offs, there are some seriously stylish, more budget-friendly alternatives that have been inspired by luxury that are definitely worth checking out.

I've put together a collection of different styles to help you achieve that designer look on a budget — from totes and crossbody bags to textured and everything in between. Let's dive into some of my current favourite finds that give off that designer vibe.

Woven bag.

You've probably seen those chic woven bags everywhere, right? That distinctive weaved leather technique, the Intrecciato, put Bottega Veneta on the map back in the 70s. It's been a style staple and inspiration for countless brands since. But if dropping big bucks on a designer woven bag isn't your thing and you're happy with a stylish alternative, let me introduce you to the latest collab that's making waves: Prene x Rozalia Russian.

This bag collection is stylish (check), practical (washable!), and thoughtfully made (vegan-friendly, anyone?). Enter Prene. Their bags are made from recycled neoprene, and the new collection is all about that woven aesthetic we adore, combined with handwoven, lightweight, washable, and vegan pieces that come with a bonus matching purse/crossbody strap.

There are three woven bag styles in the collection, The Aubrey, The Adler, and the Argo and they all come in three colourways: black, cocoa and taupe, ranging from $199 to $219.

These bags tick all the boxes: they're great for travelling, work, and lunch with the girls and are versatile, yet effortlessly chic. The first collection dropped on July 17 and sold out in a flash. But don't worry, there's a restock coming, and you can get on the waitlist to snag one for yourself but be quick.

If I had to pick just one style from the collection, it would be the Aubrey Bag in Cocoa. This tote style is not only spacious and practical but also adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit. It's my go-to for combining function with a fashion-forward look.

Prene The Aubrey woven bag. Image: PRENE/Mamamia.

Cross-body bag.

One of my all-time favourite bag styles has to be the crossbody. It's that perfect blend of practicality and style, effortlessly taking any outfit up a notch. And honestly, who doesn't appreciate a hands-free option when you're on the go?

If you're searching for something that's both chic and functional, the Faux Leather Crossbody Bag from Marks & Spencer is where it's at. This bag went viral just over a year ago for a reason — it channels the timeless elegance of the Celine Box Bag, a design that has truly stood the test of time. And the best part? You're getting that iconic look for just $77.99.

This season, they've got it in two colours that we can shop in their AU online store: classic black and a sleek two-tone black mix. If I had to pick, I'd lean toward the two-tone — it adds a little something extra to your wardrobe. In previous collections, we've seen shades like khaki, tan, cherry red, and even lime green. I've got my fingers crossed that they bring back the red or maybe a buttery yellow in the future.

While there are plenty of crossbody bag styles to choose from out there, this silhouette has been around since the 70s and shows no signs of fading. At a fraction of the price of the Celine bag (which, will set you back around $6,900), it's a fantastic way to add a touch of luxury to your look without going all in on a designer splurge. Unless you want to of course.

M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag. Image: M&S/Mamamia.

Basket bag.

With spring and summer just around the corner, I'm already daydreaming about sun-soaked days. If you have also been tantalised by those dreamy euro vaycay vibes across your socials, you've likely noticed one accessory making waves everywhere: the basket bag.

From scrolling through your social media feeds to flipping through fashion magazines, these stylish woven bags are everywhere. Designers like Loewe, Celine, Chloe, and Saint Laurent have showcased their own versions, and even high street brands like Zara, H&M, and even Kmart have been getting in on the action each season – currently out of stock. But if I were a betting woman, which I am they would probably bring something out as it gets closer to summer.

What's so fantastic about basket bags is that they're not just a fleeting more than a trend — they're incredibly versatile. Imagine this: you're heading to brunch with friends, and the basket bag adds a chic touch to your outfit. Off to the beach? It carries your sunscreen and book with style. For a picnic or a farmers' market run, it's perfect for holding your essentials. I feel like it's one of those bags that adapt to so many occasions whilst helping your outfit look on point.

If splurging on a designer basket bag isn't in the cards and you're looking to add one to the collection sooner rather than later, I've found a gem that's both affordable and stylish. Australian lifestyle brand Adorne has quite a few tote bags for a budget-friendly price. The bag has raffia and vegan leather on the handles. And did I also mention that it comes in at $79.95?

It's one of those investments that delivers a designer look without the designer price. It's the perfect way to embrace the basket bag trend and elevate your spring and summer style while staying more budget-friendly.

Adorne Blanche Panel Handle Basket Tote Bag. Image: Adorne/Mamamia.

Shoulder bag.

Now the half-moon bag is one of my favourite styles at the moment and is next on my purchase list. It's the epitome of understated style, and it's no wonder it's become a go-to style for lots of people. This bag style adds a touch of elevation to any outfit, making it a versatile choice for casual and dressier occasions.

Now, if you're eyeing the luxe version from The Row, you'll be looking at a substantial investment — $1,390 USD, or over $2,000 AUD. It's crafted from leather, made in Italy, and boasts a suede lining, which certainly adds to its high-end appeal. But let's be real: not everyone wants to fork out that kind of cash for a bag.

So, my friends, Target has a fantastic, budget-friendly alternative that mirrors the chic half-moon silhouette for just $25. While it's not made from leather, it still delivers that contemporary look and feel. It's perfect for those who want to embrace the trend without spending a fortune. It comes in Black, Brown and Cream.

Stylist tip: To make the most of this bag, choose a neutral colour that complements a variety of outfits. This way, you can easily switch it up between casual daywear and more polished evening looks. Plus, the half-moon shape adds a stylish twist to your ensemble without overpowering it.

Target Half Moon Shoulder Bag. Image: Target/Mamamia.

Tote bag.

There's one style of tote bag that continues to live rent-free in my mind, and that's the Polène Bag Cyme. Polène, a fairly new French accessories brand founded in 2016 in Paris, might not be on par with their price point with the major fashion houses, but it's definitely on par when it comes to contemporary and premium feel.

What I adore about Polène is their unique style with their designs. They have minimal branding, so the design itself shines. The Polène Bag Cyme, with its unique tote shape, is clean, chic, and just downright dreamy. It's a standout piece at $760 — a price point that definitely has me considering saving up (or maybe just selling my soul, who knows?).

But I hear you — what about a budget-friendly alternative? If you love the unique shape of the Polène tote but don't want to commit to a luxury price tag, Charles & Keith has got you covered. Their Calla Tote bag, priced at just $143, comes in three gorgeous colourways — dark moss, oat, and toffee — and features a softly structured geometric silhouette with artfully sculpted folds similar to the Polène. This beauty is perfect from every angle and a brilliant way to achieve that designer look without turning your wallet inside.

Charles & Keith Calla Tote Bag. Image: Charles & Keith/Mamamia.

Feature Image: Instagram @emeliemorrisstylist/Charles & Keith.