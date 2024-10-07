'I'm a fashion editor and I almost gate-kept these 20 finds under $50.'

Working in fashion can be a blessing and a curse. I lust after designer bags and shoes as much as the next person, but having proximity to high-end brands doesn't mean I can afford them.

Which is why I've become somewhat of an expert at the high-low mix; working my investment pieces and boujier items back with affordable finds. For example, on any given day I might pair the Balenciaga flatforms I splurged on (but still got for half price on Net-a-Porter) with a Target blazer and my Pilates leggings.

Some of my favourite pieces cost less than the price of a nice lunch out, like my tortoiseshell oval sunglasses from Rubi that I snapped up for 20 bucks.

Watch: 10 fashion trends you're about to see everywhere. Post continues below.

Great style doesn't have to cost a lot, you just have to know what you're looking for. So before you shop, you might want to borrow my three rules of bargain hunting:

Rule 1: Even if it's inexpensive, ensure it looks expensive.

Use your eye to vet out the good bargains from the bad ones. For clothing, go for fabrications like cotton and linen-blend over polyester or rayon, and when it comes to accessories, look closely to check details like buckles won't rust after one wear or stitching won't fall apart with repeat use.

Online retailers can pull some pretty clever tricks with lighting and photography to make cheap things look chic, so zoom on in, and see if you can find that item IRL or on social media for a more realistic view of it.

Rule 2: Pay for the highest quality you can afford.

This will obviously vary from person to person; one woman's bargain might be another woman's blowout. But it's a good idea to spend a little more for better quality, within the realm of what's reasonable for your budget.

Rule 3: Don't prioritise price over wearability.

Even though it's cheaper, you should still be able to wear it a lot to get your return on investment. Otherwise you're better off saving that cash and putting it towards a better buy.

With all that in mind, here are 20 finds I've spied that look loads more expensive than their price tag. Thank me later!

Tops under $50.

Bottoms under $50.

Accessories under $50.

