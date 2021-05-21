14 women share the advice they wish they could give their teenage self.

When you're a teenager, it's very easy to succumb to the social pressures around you. Everyone's dealing with insecurities and at the time the things your mum keeps telling you aren't a big deal, are.

Years down the track you'll look back and wish you could've given yourself some advice to avoid those uncomfortable, awkward, and sometimes scary situations.

I asked our Mamamia team to share three pieces of advice they would give to their teenage self. Here's what they said.

But first, have you met MPlus? Post continues after video.

Emma

1. Choose the subjects you want to do, not the ones you should do, and ENJOY LEARNING.

2. Be friendly to everyone and don't EVER bitch about other girls to fit in. Not cool.

3. Break up with your high school sweetheart. In fact, don't date them in the first place. I think dating in high school should be banned.

Madeline

1. You have your whole life ahead of you, you don't have to figure it all out now.

2. If friendships aren't two-way, drop them.

3. Stop criticising your body.

Emily

1. You’ll peak at 22 so chill with self-hate.

2. That boy isn’t interested in you and will grow up to be nothing so don’t waste your time on him and focus on your friends instead.

3. Stop trying to lighten your skin (it doesn’t work anyway).

Hannah

1. Stop plucking your eyebrows.

2. Stop plucking your eyebrows.

3. Stop plucking your eyebrows.

Charlotte

1. Stop trying to be like everyone else. Give it a few years and you'll love your uniqueness.

2. Stop being afraid to speak up and use your voice.

3. Do what you fear most.

Billi

1. Be more curious about the world are you.

2. Care more about your safety.

3. Stop being so obsessed with controlling everything and... relax.

Polly

1. Stop hating on your big bum (you'll see why in approx 10-15 years.)

2. Stop trying to impress men in bed. That isn't good sex.

3. Do not bury trauma.

Bridgette

1. Be careful putting stuff on the internet. You will cringe SO hard in a few years time lol.

2. Don't be so obsessed with growing up. Being an adult is hard.

3. Most of your high school friends won't last. If their values don't match with yours, then you shouldn't be friends.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud, Mamamia's podcast with what women are talking about this week. Post continues below.

Leah

1. DON’T keep trying to straighten your hair. Embrace your curls (plus you’ll cut it off in a few years anyway).

2. Always listen to mum - she’s right!

3. Forget the bullies and remember those around you who love you.

Kee

1. Safe sex is good sex.

2. Don't drink bourbon.

3. One day the things that make you different will be the things that you love.

Rikki

1. Stop trying so hard to conform - YOU are enough.

2. Don't succumb to peer pressure - if it feels bad, it probably is.

3. Turn that music up louder - this will mend many-a-broken hearts in years to come.

Shell

1. You're your own worst critic. Worry less.

2. You don't have to be tied to these friends. Don't be afraid to branch out and make new ones.

3. Always listen to mum when she says "take a jumper, you'll get cold."

Emma

1. You are SMART and that is GOOD, never play down your intelligence to suit others.

2. Being sensitive or 'emotional' doesn't make you weak. Empathy is a superpower.

3. For the love of God, stop buying skyscraper platform heels.

Katie

1. You trust everyone far too easily, and that's lovely, but a bit dumb. So listen to your mum when she tells you someone has 'dodgy written all over them'.

2. All the time you spent crafting and fixing up your friends' messages to their boyfriends in high school will pay off. Literally. You will end up being an editor.

3. You can definitely fight a dairy intolerance with... more dairy. Ignore the doctor.

Now we want to hear from you! What three pieces of advice would you give your teenage self? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Getty and Mamamia.