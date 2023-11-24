12 kids advent calendars (that adults will secretly enjoy too).

Forgive me for ensuing panic, but Christmas is one month away, so if you haven’t already started preparing, then you might want to get a move on.

One of our favourite ways to countdown to December 25 is by opening up an advent calendar every single day for 24 days, and considering we’ve already done an advent calendar roundup for the gals, we thought it was only fair to do one for the kiddos.

After all, as much as we enjoy the festivities surrounding Christmas, it’s the children, with wide-eyes and excitement on their faces that make the season extra special.

Children these days are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking out a calendar — from chocolate themed ones, to calendars that are based on their favourite shows and movies, the options are endless.

And for the parents (or whoever is buying the calendar), there’s something out there that suits every budget, so you don’t have to worry about spending a fortune.

So, if you’re wanting to grab a child in your life an advent calendar that will light up their little face (but adults will secretly enjoy too) then keep reading, because these are the best ones we’ve found.

Image: LEGO.

What's included: The LEGO City Advent Calendar includes a foldout play mat and fun Christmas-themed figurines like Mr and Mrs Clause, a carol singer and a snowman to name a few.

Image: Smiggle.

What's included: This advent calendar by Smiggle includes 25 pieces of stationery including a rainbow pen, slap band and mini notebook.

Image: BIG W.

What's included: Perfect for Bluey fans, this advent calendar contains 24 surprises that include a Bluey, Bingo and Bartlebee toy figurine. There are also 16 accessories and five stickers.

Image: Lovisa.

What's included: This kids advent calendar by Lovisa contains a silver bracelet with 12 different charms.

Image: Kmart.

What's included: This advent calendar by Hot Wheels includes eight vehicles plus 16 winter-themed accessories like a snow plough, Yeti and reindeer.

Image: The Iconic.

What's included: This magical advent calendar contains 24 hand crafted solid wood toys, including a Christmas tree, Santa, reindeer, and lots more.

Image: BIG W.

What's included: Gabby's Dollhouse advent calendar comes complete with 24 surprise toys, so kids can create a doll house world.

Image: Smiggle.

What's included: The Smiggle Bath & Body Advent Calendar contains 25 treats including a nail polish, bubble bath wand and a compact hairbrush.

Image: MYER.

What's included: This Paw Patrol set includes seven Paw Patrol pups, eight animal friends and nine accessories. Once all 24 gifts have been opened, kids can create an adventure snow day.

Image: Cadbury, BIG W.

What's included: This Cadbury advent calendar includes 24 individually wrapped chocolates, making it a great gift for the holidays (even for adults!).

Image: MYER.

What's included: This 24-day advent calendar comes complete with 10 Trolls Mineez as well as five cute trolls accessories, stickers and more.

Image: Lindt, MYER.

What's included: The Lindt Teddy Advent Calendar contains some of the chocolatier's most popular flavours, making it a great way to countdown to Christmas.

