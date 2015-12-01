Hello, it's... the Adele eye makeup tutorial we've all been searching for.

Image: supplied.

If there’s one thing we love almost as much as Adele’s incredible singing voice, it’s her makeup — specifically, the eye makeup look she wears in the video for her latest single Hello.

The perfect winged eyeliner. The just-right smokey eye. Those huge lashes… we could go on, but instead we decided to recreate it for you. (Post continues after video.)

While the whole makeup look is great, the key focus here is on the eyes. The eyeliner is thick but not quite as winged as she has worn in the past, with the real flick provided by her eyelashes and framed with smokey nude shadow.

Pair this with natural brows, serious contouring, strategic highlighting and a nude lip and say hello to the ultimate Adele-inspired look.

How it’s done

The base (not shown in video)

Step 1: Apply primer all over the face.

Step 2: Work in your foundation using a sponge or brush, starting at the centre of your face and work outwards.

Step 3: Apply concealer under your eyes and over any blemishes you want covered.

Step 4: Suck in your cheeks to locate you cheekbones, and gently apply a contouring shade in the hollows, using a contouring brush to blend. Apply from the outside of your face working diagonally down, stopping halfway. Blend, blend, blend! Add a light swirl of blush on the apples of your cheeks

Step 5: Using a pencil in a shade darker than your natural eyebrows, gently fill in your brows. Use a clear mascara or gel to brush through and set.

Step 6: Dab highlight above your contour, on your cupids bow, down the centre of your nose and under the arch of your eyebrow. (The products Brittany used to create the look. Post continues after gallery.)

Brittany's Adele look Toolkit.

Eyes

Step 1: Take a base neutral colour and apply all over the lid, working right up under your brows.

Step 2: Take a caramel or chocolate shadow that’s one shade darker and using a slightly smaller brush, work into the crease, blending all over and finishing in line with the outer corner of your eye.

Step 3: Then go another shade darker with a dark chocolate colour and work into the outer half of the crease.

Step 4: Apply the dark shadow using a small brush under your lower lash line

Step 5: Dip an angled liner brush in the dark shadow and draw a sharp line up from the outer corner of your eye about 1-1.5cm. This will be the guide for your liner.

Step 6: Using your preferred eyeliner (I like a liquid felt tip pen!) go over your shadow guide, then join back to the outer corner and fill in. Holding your eyelid taut, work the line backwards towards the inner corner of your eye staying as close to your lash line as possible. Go over another time making the line slightly thicker.

Step 7: If you're concerned about any uneven or wobbly lines, dip your liner brush into a jet black eyeshadow and go over to neaten up and intensify the colour. Repeat on the other eye.

Step 10: Line your waterline with a nude coloured eyeliner, then use a lash curler to prep lashes. Apply several coats of your favourite fat mascara. If you really want the look, add thick false lashes.

Finishing touches

Step 11: Fill in lips with a nude lip liner and apply a brown, natural or nude coloured matte lipstick.

Step 12: Take a selfie in Sepia and belt out the chorus to Hello. Repeat several times.

What other looks would you like to see a tutorial for?