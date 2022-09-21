A cheating scandal and three Victoria's Secret models: Adam Levine's relationship history.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has made quite the comeback this week, landing himself in the celebrity news cycle for the worst reason: an alleged cheating scandal.

The singer, who is best known for his tepid tunes and the occasional judging appearance on The Voice, had to publicly correct the record as rumours of his affair ran rampant.

It all began when 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared on TikTok that she'd had a year-long affair with Levine, which culminated in him asking her if he could name his unborn child (which he is expecting with wife Behati Prinsloo) after her.

While Levine has denied rumours of an affair, he has since come forward to address his ‘poor judgement’ and behaviour in an Instagram Story.

However, a 2009 interview has come back to bite him in the day or so since, where he admitted to cheating in the past.

“Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” he told Cosmopolitan.

“People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it,” he added.

While these are the first public allegations of cheating to come out against Levine, he has a storied past when it comes to dating - even squishing two flings into the few months that he and Prinsloo were separated.

Here are all the women Adam Levine has dated.

Jane Herman

Levine’s first serious girlfriend, Jane Herman, provided the source material for most of the Maroon 5 songs you’ll remember.

The pair met when he was just 18 in 1997, and dated for four years - calling it quits in 2001. She got a whole album, Songs About Jane, dedicated to the failed romance she shared with Levine, which ultimately rocketed the band to their first level of success. 'She Will Be Loved' and 'This Love' probably still haunt her to this very day.

Jane Herman in 2008. Image: Getty.

Angela Belotte

Levine had a short relationship with actress Angela Belotte, his first serious one in the public eye - even though it only lasted a couple of months.

Jessica Simpson

Levine was said to have a short fling with Jessica Simpson, based mostly at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in 2006.

After an alleged hook up, Jessica was photographed being picked up by her friend CaCee Cobb, apparently wearing Levine's white t-shirt.

However, the romance was short-lived, and said to have ended via text message.

Jessica Simpson in 2009. Image: Getty.

Cameron Diaz

Levine was also believed to have briefly dated Cameron Diaz, with the pair spotted eating lunch together at Chateau Marmont in 2009.

However, nothing else ever came out about the coupling, and it's thought Cameron Diaz might have gone on to date Keanu Reeves after filming Feeling Minnesota with him the same year.

Cameron Diaz in 2009. Image: Getty.

Anne V

After a number of reported dates with high-profile celebrities like Jessica Simpson and Cameron Diaz, Levine seemed to settle down for a while with Anne Vyalitsyna, a Sports Illustrated model who styled her name as ‘Anne V’. Vyalitsyna also appeared in the music video for Maroon 5’s 2010 song 'Misery', and in 2011, Levine performed while she modelled at the 2011 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The two called it quits in 2012, with Vyalitsyna making the breakup statement.

"Adam and I have decided to separate in an amicable and supportive manner," she said. "We still love and respect each other as friends. I wish him all the best."

Anne Vyalitsyna and Adam Levine in 2012. Image: Getty.

Amanda Setton and Nina Agdal

Ever the fan of a quick tryst, Adam rebounded with Gossip Girl actress Amanda Setton and another Victoria’s Secret model, Nina Agdal. Apparently his short-lived love with the latter ended via text when he got back together with Prinsloo.

Agdal seemed unbothered though, telling Ocean Drive in 2013 that it wasn’t love.

“I am 21 years old, and I don't think anyone who is 21 knows what love is about yet,” she said.

Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine with wife Behati Prinsloo in 2018. Image: Getty.

Adam’s next partner after Vyalitsyna was Behati Prinsloo, whom he would end up marrying. He began dating the Namibian-born model in June 2012, but about a year later the two called things off.

In their short time apart, Adam was said to have dated actress Amanda Setton and model Nina Agdal, but his separation from Prinsloo ended a month or so later, when he proposed.

The pair married in 2014, a commitment Levine seemed to find pretty easy to take on.

“I never really thought I would adore it. It’s so trippy. I’m a child. How did this happen?” he said in September 2014, shortly after tying the knot.

“I use that word [wife] a lot,” he added. “I say it for no reason … I even changed her number in my phone to ‘wife’.”

The pair would go on to have two daughters - Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, and are now expecting their third child together.