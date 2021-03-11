It's officially Adam Driver season again.

Welcome to Adam Driver season.

No, seriously. Get used to seeing Adam Driver’s face because you’re about to see it absolutely everywhere.

After dominating our screens in Netflix's Golden Globe-nominated film Marriage Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, the actor is set to appear in some of the most anticipated releases of 2021.

In the coming months, Driver will appear alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Last Duel, and portray Maurizio Gucci opposite Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci.

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga shared a photo from the set of House of Gucci, featuring the pair dressed in winter wear.

"Signore e Signora Gucci," Gaga captioned the post, which translates to "Mr and Mrs Gucci".

The biographical film, which has been in the works for well over a decade, will follow the life of Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and the former head of Gucci, Maurizio Gucci.

Although the film isn't set to be released until November, fans are already obsessing over Adam Driver and a certain cream-coloured cable-knit sweater.

For most people, you’ll likely remember Adam Driver as Hannah Horvath’s (Lena Dunham) boyfriend, Adam Sackler, in Girls.

In earlier seasons of the comedy-drama series, Driver's character wasn't exactly... appealing.

Put simply, he was a whiny, six-foot-tall baby who threw ugly temper tantrums.

But then... everything changed.

In fact, I can distinctly remember the moment Adam Driver became hot in Girls.

It went a little bit like this:

Thankfully, after his time on Girls wrapped up, Driver moved onto other projects... where he threw less temper tantrums. Well, sort of.

Shortly before Girls came to an end in 2017, Driver made his debut as the dark and moody Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Then, of course, came Star Wars: The Last Jedi and that infamous shirtless-in-high-waisted-pants scene in 2017.

Since then, Driver has garnered critical acclaim thanks to his appearances in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman in 2018, The Report in 2019 and Burn This on Broadway, which led to the actor being described by the New York Magazine as "a wise old oak tree on Viagra".

But it wasn’t until December 2019 that the world’s collective love and adoration for the American actor grew even stronger.

On December 6, Noah Baumbach’s highly anticipated film Marriage Story showed up on our Netflix screens.

Take a look at the trailer for Netflix’s Marriage Story starring Adam Driver below. Post continues after video.

The film, starring Scarlett Johansson as Nicole and Adam Driver as Charlie, followed a married couple as they navigated divorce while co-parenting their young son.

After its release, the film was nominated for a number of awards, with Laura Dern winning a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and Driver winning the AACTA Award for Best International Actor.

The film was also nominated in six categories – including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress – at the Oscars.

But despite the endless accolades the movie received, there was just one thing on the mind of viewers.

Adam Driver is kinda... hot.

From his unique features and his menacing Kylo Ren voice to his shaggy black hair and his towering height, Adam Driver has well and truly joined the ranks of the internet’s favourite boyfriends.

As Opheli Garcia Lawler wrote for Mic, "Adam Driver appears to have the physical strength to throw you over his shoulder and also the emotional depth to understand your extremely passionate response to the Little Women trailer".

And honestly, we don’t think there’s a better way to put it.

This article was originally published on December 15, 2019, and updated on March 11, 2021.

Feature Image: Instagram.