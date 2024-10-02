Watching Nobody Wants This on Netflix, I was struck by a few things.

One, rom-coms are so back.

Two, the sister (played by Succession star Justine Lupe) needs more roles and her style is sensational. So is her hair.

Three, I still have a crush on Adam Brody.

In fact, I'm incapable of acting regular about my crush on Adam Brody. Watching Nobody Wants This was an other-worldly experience where my teen crush on my once-upon-a-time fictional TV boyfriend, transformed into a crush on my TV husband.

I sat there giggling at the screen as each episode rolled on by.

Giggling? At my big age? Offensive. But a crush on Adam Brody will do that to a person and I know the internet agrees.

"There are celeb crushes and then there's whatever the hell I feel about Adam Brody," wrote Lucy Ford on X (Twitter).

"Adam Brody is the perfect romance lead and we have severely underutilised that in the last 10-15 years," added another.

"Calling a show that stars Adam Brody 'Nobody Wants This' is so crazy like hmmm actually I think everybody wants this," said another.

It's been 21 years since we saw first him on screen as Seth Cohen, but time has done nothing to the eternal obsession with his fictional characters. Probably because they all just seem to be quirky offshoots of the man himself.

One day, you're a teeny bopper with posters of Adam Brody on your wall. The next, you're a fully fledged adult writing a thirst piece about your decades long crush on Adam Brody.

Years pass, projects come and go, but a crush on Adam Brody is forever.

Adam Brody, an icon for the ages.

As many before me, I first saw Adam Brody when he was playing Dave Rygalski in Gilmore Girls.

This sweet, sweater-wearing, guitar-playing angel was sent from heaven to be the best first boyfriend Lane Kim could ever have.

He wasn't thrown off by her weird secret dating style. He bent the rules of the band to make sure they could include her in all practices. The man stayed up and read the Bible all night long just to impress Lane's mother. We were obsessed! We wanted more! We were… so sad to see him go.

It's fair to say I was devastated when he didn't reappear in the next season. Who wants to watch Lane fall in love with Zach? Ew. But all my tears were alleviated when it turned out Adam had left Gilmore Girls for The O.C.

Adam swapped Dave Rygalski for Seth Cohen, and the world was forever changed.

Seth Cohen was the nerdy teen sensation who set the blueprint for years to come. Girls were pining over this boy who owned a tiny plastic horse, combined festive holidays, read comic books all day long and wore button up shirts to school.

With the allegedly cool Ryan Atwood right there, the choice was clear: Seth Cohen was our man.

It became hard to separate Seth Cohen and Adam Brody, with the duo instead morphing together into one seriously parasocial crush that would last for years to come.

King.

As the years ticked on, I loved Adam Brody in everything. A brooding role in Jennifer's Body, a cameo in Mr & Mrs Smith, an epic turn in Fleishman Is In Trouble.

In Ready Or Not he plays the sardonic eldest brother of a murderous family and yet he is the one you're rooting for in this twisted tale of a wedding night gone wrong.

So, if we could sense his charisma and fall for the adult Adam Brody in literally any appearance he's made in the past 20 years, there was no preparing us for Nobody Wants This. His vibes were off the charts.

Put Adam Brody in more romantic comedies, the internet has boldly declared after seeing Nobody Wants This (it's me, I'm the internet).

But in all seriousness, where are his leading man roles? Could this show be the catapult to Adam Brody superstardom in the year 2024? At last?

Because here's the thing.

Adam Brody has charisma. Rizz, as the kids call it.

"Adam Brody's rizz in this show is off the charts. It's like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realized how fine he was and sent an entire generation of O.C. girls into heat," Emily Bernstein wrote on X, hitting the nail on the dang head.

Where Seth Cohen was a cute but neurotic and insecure mess, Noah is a self-assured man with a penchant for falling head over heels with bold confidence.

We've always had our little crushes on Adam Brody, but in playing Noah on Nobody Wants This he introduced us to a character who wasn't just offensively charming but also… oh my gosh… an adult man who could communicate and was obsessed with his girlfriend. What a twist.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This.

Who knew that all the ladies yearned for was a cutie pie who is obsessed with them? Me. I knew. That's why everyone is so obsessed with reading Emily Henry and Ali Hazelwood books where the guys like, actually enjoy the women they date.

We're starved for romance, and Adam Brody served it up on a silver platter.

"This kiss was fucking insane. Adam Brody, the people (whores) have missed you greatly," wrote Nancy Dunnes on X. And that's a vibe.

Finally, a role where Adam Brody could transform into the TV husband we always knew he could be. And for the cringe millennial in all of us, this is the rom-com moment we deserved.

Feature Image: Netflix.