The real life plot twist unfolding between Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart.

Did someone say plot twist? I'm truly OBSESSED with the love story potentially unfolding between Home and Away stars, Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart.

And no, I'm not talking about any on-screen storylines.

In case you're not across the Aussie soap, these two play husband and wife — Justin and Leah — on the long-running series, which makes it all the more delicious that the actors are now rumoured to be dating.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, a romance has been brewing between these two for months. Reports suggest that Nicodemou and Stewart were seen kissing at a Seven Network Christmas Party and the couple have since been spotted at the movies holding hands and canoodling like their loved-up characters.

James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou in Home and Away. Image: Seven.

"They weren't really hiding it," one witness told the publication. "They were holding hands and he touched her bottom numerous times. There was nothing platonic about it."

According to photos obtained by Who, the pair was even spotted passionately kissing after an Anzac Day date.

Okay, I'm hooked.

This news comes as Nicodemou has just confirmed to have split from her partner of eight years, Adam Rigby. The couple broke up at the end of last year (no Chrismas party crossover, don't worry) and are reportedly on good terms.

"Everything is amicable," an insider told The Daily Telegraph. "They remain friends but decided to go their separate ways."

Adam Rigby and Ada Nicodemou. Image: Instagram/@adanicodemou.

This announcement followed Stewart and ex-wife and former Home and Away actress, Sarah Roberts, getting divorced at some stage last year after five years of marriage.

In a new interview with Stellar magazine, Roberts confirmed the split, telling the magazine "I just want to say that I am divorced."

In the wide-ranging chat, she spoke about her hesitation to share the news due to "stigma and shame" around divorce.

“I hid for a very long time. There were times when I didn’t feel like I could see the light or a way out of these big, complex emotions that I was feeling. But I hope that by just being honest today, I’ll free myself, and potentially free a lot of other people, to be able to speak their truth," she said.

James Stewart and Sarah Roberts. Image: Instagram/@_jamesstewart_.

Roberts didn't mention whether her husband's relationship with co-star Nicodemou had anything to do with their split.

"Sometimes people grow apart and that's okay," she noted.

"I got to a point where I realised I couldn't grow in the way I wanted to within this particular relationship."

Stewart has a daughter Scout with his ex-girlfriend and ex-co-star, Jessica Marais, after the Packed To The Rafters stars split in 2015. Nicodemou also has one child, a son Johnas, with her ex-husband, Chrys Xipolitas.

Nicodemou has been a Home and Away staple since first debuting back in 2000 as the eternally troubled character, Leah. Stewart joined Summer Bay as fresh-faced Justin in 2016.

Feature image: Seven.