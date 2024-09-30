Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart were co-stars for years. She was 'shocked' when she started to develop feelings for him.

Since the '90s, Aussie actors James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou have known one another as co-stars.

It started with the Australian soap Breakers, and then later in 2016 when Stewart joined the cast of Home and Away. Stewart and Nicodemou have played lovers and now a married couple for a number of years on the hit drama.

Then recently, their working relationship morphed into something far more personal.

"Jimmy and I have known each other for 25 to 30 years and there were no feelings for a really, really long time. So I was shocked when I started having feelings," Nicodemou told Mamamia's No Filter this week.

"There was this chemistry for the first time — this spark that happened that wasn't there before and it was weird."

Nicodemou has her son Johnas, 12, with her ex-partner Chrys Xipolitas, and they split in 2016. It has been reported that Nicodemou split with her most recent partner in late 2023.

Stewart shares daughter Scout, 12, with former actor Jessica Marais. They ended their relationship in 2015, Stewart remarrying his former Home and Away co-star Sarah Roberts in 2019 and later divorcing.

Stewart and Nicodemou have reportedly been dating since April 2024.

Getting to know one another on a romantic level was a whole different experience.

"Jimmy and I didn't hang outside of work, so absolutely it's been really lovely getting to know one another in a different way," said Nicodemou to Mamamia.

"It was very new, we were just getting together and we wanted to do our thing. Unfortunately, we were papped kissing while waiting for an Uber. Everyone knew who needed to know anyway."

For Nicodemou, getting papped is sadly nothing new for her or her family, though that's not to say it gets any easier.

"It's really, really creepy. When Johnas was really young, there'd be paparazzi in my front yard and I'd ring the police because it was actually quite scary. Like take photos of me, don't take photos of my kid."

The couple decided to go official with their relationship at the Logies in August this year.

"It's a work event, but it was the first time we were photographed together and all that. It was really nice to share that moment with him and finally go, 'Yeah we're together,'" she said.

As for how Nicodemou and Stewart, 48, handled their real-life relationship at work… it was super chill, she explained.

"We didn't really tell anyone. Yes, I told the people in the cast that I'm close with and then word got around so I figured I didn't need to tell anyone else," Nicodemou said.

"We didn't need a group email, people just worked it out."

What's been more important to focus on has been blending their two families, particularly when it comes to their kids who are the same age.

"It's actually been really seamless. I knew Scout anyway and Jimmy knew of Johnas - there's been some times when they've been on set together throughout the years. But Jimmy's first priority is Scout and my first priority is Johnas. We're both single parents, and so far, it's been good," Nicodemou told No Filter.

Nicodemou recently celebrated her 47th birthday. She says ageing has been a complex process, but now she's in an era where she feels as though she's coming into her own.

"I feel more like Ada now. I feel like I'm more myself than I have been in a really long time. I laugh a lot. I'm loving my relationship. I'm really happy."

Feature Image: Instagram @adanicodemou.