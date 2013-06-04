Dear advertisers. More of this please.

A model born without her left forearm.

A Paralympian amputee with an artificial leg.

A size 18 model who was recently the face of Plus Size Fashion Week in the UK.

A size six model who is only just over five feet tall.

A man who is six foot four.

A woman who wants to become Britain’s first black plus-size supermodel.

A 69-year-old woman named Valarie.

A 44-year-old woman named Maxine.

A 47-year-old man named Hugo.

What do all of the above people have in common?

They’re all in a new ad campaign for UK department store Debenhams. And it wins ALL the Awesomeness Awards.

You see, there’s not a lot of diversity in advertising. There’s pretty much one type of body shape, one ethnic origin, one age. If you lived under a rock and only ever saw advertising campaigns – you’d be forgiven for thinking that the world is populated by young, six foot tall, incredibly good-looking women with a penchant for short-shorts.

But Debenhams decide to break outside the model-casting mould by bringing a whole lot of different people on board for their 2013 ‘High Summer Look Book’. See:

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

The Debenhams lookbook

Guess what? Every single one of them looks freaking fabulous.

Director of PR at Debenhams, Ed Watson, said the following: “Our customers are not the same shape or size so our latest look book celebrates this diversity. Hopefully these shots will be a step, albeit a small one, towards more people feeling more comfortable about their bodies.”

There is obviously still a long way to go in terms of bringing diversity to advertising. But every step counts. And for that, we’re fist-pumping over this small victory.

What do you think of the campaign?