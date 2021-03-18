"I didn’t leave that movie, I was fired." 8 actors who were fired from massive movies or TV shows.

When it comes to Hollywood actors, we always hear the success stories. The stars who landed their breakout roles and were instantly catapulted to fame.

But the road to success isn't always an easy one. In fact, some of the most famous actors have been fired before.

And it happens a lot more than you think.

Watch: The auditions that scored actors their leading roles. Post continued below.

Celebrities of the likes of Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore and Dax Shepard know it's exactly what it's like to be given the boot.

So if you've ever been fired before don't worry, here are nine famous factors actors who were also sacked from their movie or TV show role.

Sarah Silverman in Pride & Joy.

Image: Getty.

Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman was once fired from 90s sitcom Pride & Joy because of the way she kissed.

"I looked 15 and was hired to play a wife, mother, architect in New York City," she said during a RushTix live Q&A earlier this month.

When the script called for her character to kiss, Silverman took the French route.

"I just fully did an open-mouth tongue kiss every time. I didn't know better and nobody said anything!" she said, adding that her only reference was the TV show Happy Days and "they made out hard in that".

In the end, the 50-year-old said the producers must've thought it was easier to just "just fire me" rather than fix the issue.

Julianne Moore in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Image: Getty.

Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore was fired from the 2018 film Can You Ever Forgive Me? by the original director Nicole Holofcener.

"I didn’t leave that movie, I was fired. Nicole fired me. So yeah, that’s the truth," she told US talk show host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

"I think that her idea of where the character was, was different than where my idea of where the character was, and so she fired me."

But the real kicker is that Holofcener ended up leaving the film as well and was replaced by director Marielle Heller.

Heller later cast Melissa McCarthy to play the role, which earnt her an Oscar nomination.

Ryan Gosling in The Lovely Bones.

Image: Getty.

Yep, even Ryan Gosling knows what it's like to be fired.

In 2009, The Notebook actor was let go from the film The Lovely Bones because the procurers and director. Peter Jackson, weren't happy that Gosling gained 60 pounds (27 kilograms) for the role.

"We had a different idea of how the character should look," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I really believed he should be 210 pounds."

But Jackson didn't see it that way and fired the actor days before production started.

"We didn't talk very much during the preproduction process, which was the problem," said Gosling.

"It was a huge movie, and there's so many things to deal with, and he couldn't deal with the actors individually. I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong.

"Then I was fat and unemployed."

The role ended up going to Mark Wahlberg.

Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men.

Image: Warner Bros. Television Studios

Charlie Sheen lost the highest-paid acting job in US television when he was fired from Two and a Half Men in 2011.

"After careful consideration, Warner Bros Television has terminated Charlie Sheen's services on Two and a Half Men effective immediately," Warner Bros said in a statement at the time.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the studio said Sheen was unable to perform his duties on the show and made derogatory public comments about the series.

"Your client has been engaged in dangerously self destructive conduct and appears to be very ill," the studio said in a letter to Sheen’s attorney.

Ashton Kutcher later joined the cast as the character of Walden Schmidt.

Dax Shepard in Will & Grace.

Image: Getty.

Dax Shepard previously opened up about a time he missed on a guest star role on Will & Grace, during the Armchair Expert podcast in 2018.

"I was fired from your show," he told Sean Hayes, who plays Jack in the sitcom.

"Had it been any other thing with a bunch of strangers, I would have been like, ‘Oh, whatever. I was at a table read for 45 minutes and then I got fired. Who gives a s***?’," said Shepard.

"The only thing is there was no anonymity to it for me. I knew many of the people at that table read. I think maybe that was the only element that I was like, ‘Well, that’s kind of embarrassing. These are people that I know—and then, I got canned."

While Shepard said he doesn't know the real reason he was fired, he guessed something was up when his agent called with good news about a movie he had landed.

"In the middle of her compliment parade, I go, 'Did I get fired from Will & Grace?' And she goes, 'They’re going another direction.’ I was like, ‘I knew it! Something stunk'."

But the actor said he's "fine with it now" because he was able to attend his daughter's preschool graduation, which he would have had to miss otherwise.

"This all worked out exactly as it should."

Natalie Portman in Romeo + Juliet.

Image: Getty.

Portman was just 13 years old when she was cast to play Juliet in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet.

However, Fox later felt that Portman was too young for the part, seeing as her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, was 21 at the time.

"Fox said it looked like Leonardo DiCaprio was molesting me when we kissed," she told The New York Times.

According to Insider, Portman later said it was "a complicated situation" in a separate interview.

"At the time I was 13 and Leonardo was 21 and it wasn't appropriate in the eyes of the film company or the director, Baz. It was kind of a mutual decision too that it just wasn't going to be right at the time... It was really disappointing, but I wouldn't have wanted to be in the movie and have it look wrong."

In the end, she was replaced with Claire Danes, who was 17 at the time.

"I think the film came out really, really beautifully and Claire Danes did a really, really wonderful job."

Shannen Doherty in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Image: CBS.

Tori Spelling once shared that she got her friend and co-star Shannen Doherty fired from Beverly Hills, 90210.

At the time Doherty was known for getting into multiple spats on set with her co-stars, including one with Jennie Garth.

"I remember… I could hear the door fly open and everyone screaming and crying," Spelling recalled during Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector in 2018.

"That’s when I was told the boys just had to break up Jennie and Shannen. It was like a fistfight."

Things with Doherty apparently got so bad that Spelling ended up calling her dad and show creator Aaron Spelling.

"I felt like I was a part of something, a movement, that cost someone their livelihood," Spelling said crying.

When asked if the cast made the right decision to fire Doherty, Spelling replied, "Gosh, as my friend, I wanna say no... in the workplace, as a co-worker, yeah."

Selma Blair in Anger Management.

Image: FX.

Selma Blair played Charlie Sheen's therapist and love interest in the US sitcom Anger Management.

But after Blair voiced her concerns over Sheen's work ethic on set, Sheen reportedly fired her via a nasty text message, where he called her a "c***".

Sheen later spoke about Blair during a segment on Watch What Happens Live in January 2017.

When asked to rank his co-stars from favourite to least favourite, the 55-year-old said he'd like to mash Blair and his former Two and a Half Men co-star Jenny McCarthy together "and then kick them to the curb".

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.