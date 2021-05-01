"She almost died". 7 actors who had incredibly close calls on set.

When you're working on a film, things are bound to go wrong from time to time.

But while many actors aren't strangers to the occasional on-set injury, there are times when mistakes during stunts can go very, very wrong. So much so, that actors have been left with life-threatening injuries, come close to being paralysed, and even narrowly escaped death.

Just this week, actor Elisabeth Shue's close call on the set of the 1988 film Cocktail came to light after one of the film's camera operators, Bill Bennett, shared what happened in a Facebook post.

In the post, which was shared in a group called 'Crew Stories', Bennett explained how Tom Cruise saved his co-star's life by stopping her from walking into a spinning helicopter rotor blade while filming a scene on the beach.

Watch: The auditions that scored actors their leading roles. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"The rotor is invisible when it is spinning, and if you walk into it, it will kill you instantly. It is a totally 'no go' area when working around helicopters," Bennett said in the post, according to The Sun.

"So, after we had landed for the second or third time, Tom and Elisabeth came over, I opened the side door of the helicopter and they leaned in to watch the shot on the monitor. The director gave them a couple notes, and Elisabeth, getting quite excited, took off suddenly, running towards the back of the helicopter."

"Tom is a pilot, rated in both airplanes and helicopters, and instantly saw the danger. He lunged after her, but only was able [to] grab her legs, tackling her to the ground."

Bennett went on to say that he could see the "momentary anger" on Shue's face as Cruise rolled her over on the ground as she yelled, "Why did you do that?"

"By that time he is pointing at the tail rotor which is now a couple feet away, screaming at her that she almost died. She turned white, and he pulled her back towards the front of the helicopter and they walked away," he wrote.