'I didn't question the script.' 5 actors who apologised for their movie roles.

Right now, fans of the book It Ends With Us are furious.

Mostly because every single image currently coming out of the filming process is not at all what fans believe the movie should be. Blake Lively is set to play Lily in the chart-topping Colleen Hoover novel while Justin Baldoni will portray Ryle.

The main issue is that in It Ends With Us, both of the characters are in college, much younger and just, overall, different.

The author of It Ends With Us is taking full blame. "As I started making this movie, I'm like, we need to age them out, because I messed up," she said. "So that's my fault."

She explained that she wanted to right a wrong from the original novel. "Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult (genre) was very popular," Hoover explained. "You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon."

While It Ends With Us hasn't come out yet, it doesn't bode well for the film that people associated with the movie are already apologising and justifying their decisions.

This made us think of other times that movie stars have expressed regret or remorse for a role. Here are five actors who (kinda) apologised for their movie roles.

Scarlett Johansson in Ghosts in the Shell.

There have been a few questionable roles Scarlett Johansson has taken on, but her worst choice was to portray an Asian woman in Ghosts in the Shell, the 2017 remake of a famous Japanese manga.

From the moment the film was announced, fans were not impressed.

While she never really, formally apologised for accepting the role, she responded to the backlash in 2017 by telling Marie Claire she didn't mean to be offensive.

"Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive," she said.

Emma Stone in Aloha.

Aloha. Image: Sony Pictures.

Actor Emma Stone portrayed a part-Hawaiian and part-Chinese woman in Cameron Crowe's 2015 film Aloha, which garnered heavy criticism for whitewashing a role meant for an Asian actress.

The same year the film was released, Stone apologised profusely for taking on the character.

"I've become the butt of many jokes," the actor told news.com.au. "I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is.

"It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important."

Anne Hathaway in One Day.

In 2009, David Nicholls published NYT bestseller One Day, a novel about two protagonists and set on the same day every year for 20 years.

When it was adapted into a film, portrayed by Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, the reception was... bad.

Hathaway plays Emma in One Day and while the character is from Yorkshire in the United Kingdom, Hathaway herself is from Brooklyn. As a result, many criticised her accent for not sounding authentic.

The actor admitted it was "most challenging".

"This was across the board the most challenging thing I've ever done," she told the BBC. "There's massive expectation [from] the book. Everything was made more difficult by the fact that I am an American doing an accent that even Brits find difficult."

"As good as I could get at it, it was going to need quite a feat to make people forget I was American," she continued.

"So I did my best. I worked really hard at it."

Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Shia LaBeouf regrets how he handled the role of Mutt in the fourth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

LaBeouf plays a hooligan who actually is the illegitimate son of Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood. The film suggested that Mutt would take over from his father in future adventures, but the idea was pulled when the film tanked.

The actor said he regretted his part in the movie.

"I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished," he told LA Times. "You get to monkey-swinging and things like that and you can blame it on the writer and you can blame it on Steven [Spielberg]. But the actor’s job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn’t do it. So that’s my fault. Simple."

He wasn’t the only actor who felt like they had let down fans.

"We [Harrison Ford and LaBeouf] had major discussions. He wasn’t happy with it either. Look, the movie could have been updated. There was a reason it wasn’t universally accepted," he continued.

"We need to be able to satiate the appetite. I think we just misinterpreted what we were trying to satiate."

Tim Roth in United Passions.

Tim Roth didn't like his role in the 2015 film United Passions. At all.

The actor admitted he took on playing disgraced FIFA head Sepp Blatter despite Blatter resigning over allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

"I apologise I didn't question the director, I didn't question the script," Roth told German newspaper Die Welt. "This is a role that will have my father turning in his grave."

