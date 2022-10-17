Abigail Breslin grew up on our screens. Behind the scenes, she was in an abusive relationship.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

Over the weekend, actor Abigail Breslin revealed the horrific domestic violence she suffered in a two-year relationship with her abuser.

The 26-year-old, who we've watched grow up on our screens in a number of memorable roles in films and shows like Signs, Little Miss Sunshine, My Sister's Keeper, Zombieland, and Scream Queens, has never spoken publicly about the abuse she went through.

In a series of slides on Instagram, Breslin wrote that she felt compelled to write her story in part because it is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Her post started with a trigger warning, before she went into detail about what happened to her.

"As a DV survivor I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years," the actor began.

"It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naivete and the relationship subsequently became violent. I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was OK and normal while dealing with intense injuries... injuries most people didn’t even see," she continued.

Breslin wrote she used concealer and "caked on" foundation to hide the bruises because in some way, she still cared for her abuser (who she does not name).

"The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put-downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse. I felt so unworthy of anyone's love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME," she wrote.

"That I was a b*tch, a problem, stupid, useless, ridiculous, overly sensitive, unreasonable and unlovable. These 2 years were the loneliest I had ever felt."

Watch: Where is the most dangerous place for a woman to be on a Saturday night? Story continues below.

She went on to thank her family and friends who played an "invaluable role" in helping her leave. "I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me."

Breslin also wrote about the support she had received from her fiance, businessman Ira Kunyansky. "I am now in a wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing relationship."

The couple, who have been together since at least 2017 and refer to each other as "babekin", were engaged in February this year.

While she is certainly in a much happier place now, Breslin admitted she is still healing from the trauma.

"My C-PTSD (complex post traumatic stress disorder) is much better than it was in the first 2-3 years after my abusive relationship, but, I still have moments," she wrote.

"I still occasionally have nightmares, and certain things still do trigger me. I am still healing."

The actor expressed her support for others who may be in the same situation she was in. "The aftermath of abuse is a complicated and individual experience. I hope sharing a bit more about my story at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone," she wrote.

"If you are in an abusive relationship currently, you CAN get out of it. I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you have survived so much and you CAN survive leaving if you have the right tools and support."

Breslin ended her post with contact details for domestic violence assistance and the hashtag #stopviolence.

It's a hashtag we here at Mamamia are very much on board with.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men’s Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at ntv.org.au.

Feature Image: Instagram + Getty.