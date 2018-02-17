Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Months after revealing her AFL-playing fiancé cheated on her, Abby Gilmore has had the last laugh.

Nearly five months ago, blogger, mum-of-two and former WAG Abby Gilmore gave an explosive interview with the Herald Sun, detailing the depths of her fiance’s infidelity and alleged gambling addiction.

In the interview, Gilmore recalled the moment she found out her fiance – Essendon footballer Jake Stringer – had been consistently cheating on her while pregnant.

“I was just chilling with [Jake’s teammate and Abby’s best friend Jason Johannisen] when I got this message and just went pale,” Gilmore said, explaining the message was from a 17-year-old schoolgirl who alleged she had been sleeping with Stringer.

“I showed Jason. We both had no idea.”

After calling the schoolgirl, Gilmore learned the pair had been sleeping together for more than four months.

Now, some five months after the interview and a year and a half after that message was sent, Gilmore has been announced as a regular columnist for the publication that broke the defining story of her life.

Because, as she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, the "universe works in funny ways".

2. Just because the world has a million questions for Jamie Foxx about Katie Holmes doesn't mean he wants to answer them.

Oh. Well that settles it, then. Jamie Foxx isn't interested in answering your questions about Katie Holmes.

"Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's day?" an interviewer asked the actor on ESPN this week.

Smiling, Foxx promptly took his headphones off, walking out of the camera's view: