BY ALISSA WARREN

Yesterday, Kevin Rudd welcomed Prime Minister elect Tony Abbott to his new digs at Kirribilli house. And while the pair posed for a photo opportunity, Rudd took a safe conversation route: family.

There wasn’t meant to be any audio. Just pics of the outgoing/incoming leaders shaking hands. Easy Peasy.

But the mics were open and they picked up the audio of Tony Abbott saying his daughters would be living at home until they got married. “They don’t want to leave home until such time as they get married,” he explained.

And I sort of love it.

Here’s a Dad speaking from the heart – hoping his precious daughters stay at home until the day they say ‘I Do’ – and here’s another Dad agreeing with the sentiment.

There’s nothing extraordinary about this conversation. Millions of fathers have the same conversation with fellow fathers all over the world. It’s simply old-school. It’s not offensive. It’s not weird. It’s not hurtful. It’s not threatening.

Yet today, commentators, columnists and the general public are crying that Abbott sounds like he’s from the 1950s. ‘Every woman needs to live out of home at least once before they get married,’ they say. ‘What is it with Gen Y living off their parents as long as they can?’ say others.

But here’s the thing – this decision poses no threat to Australian rights, feminism or marriage.

Find me a loving, caring father who is more than willing to let their extremely attractive, clever, youthful and well-known daughter out into the world without any hesitation. Because that’s all it seems to be.