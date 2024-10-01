Abbie Chatfield has rehomed her puppy, but not for the reason you think.

Abbie Chatfield has opened up about the gut-wrenching decision to rehome her beloved puppy, Daisy, just months after introducing her to the world with so much excitement.

In a tearful episode of It's A Lot with Abbie Chatfield and in an Instagram post, she shared that despite six months of trying everything, it became clear that Daisy and her older dog, Walter, just couldn't live peacefully together.

"I've spent like six months agonising over this," Abbie began, clearly emotional. "I've tried my absolute hardest. I never thought I would be the kind of person to give up a dog… but I've had to rehome Daisy."

Abbie Chatfield and Daisy. Image: Instagram

When Abbie first adopted the Cocker Spaniel x Clumber Spaniel in April, her joy was undeniable.

She announced Daisy's arrival on Instagram with so much enthusiasm: "WELCOME TO THE FAMILY MY BEAUTY CHEEKY PERFECT ANGEL GIRL DAISY!!!!" she wrote, sharing adorable photos of her new pup.

"My perfect little princess has already brought so much joy to my life, and now that she is settled with Mr Walter, I have noticed such a difference in him 😭 " she said, adding that the pair "annoy mummy together, chase turkeys together" and that Walter would "teach Daisy manners."

"They both make each other (and me) so happy," she added.

At first, it seemed like everything was going smoothly.

Daisy and Walter appeared to be getting along, with Abbie often posting about how her two fur babies were growing closer. But behind the scenes, the challenges were mounting.

Abbie confessed in her podcast that while she was initially hopeful, Walter's past traumas made it impossible for him to fully accept Daisy.

"I don't want to say it's because of Walter, because it's not his fault, but his traumas and how they've manifested meant it wasn't working," she explained.

"It's really sad because no other dogs bark or have ever growled at Daisy.

"She's Lady Di," she joked. "And the only one who doesn't like her is Charles at home."

Most pet parents will tell you that the wellbeing of their 'children', for that's how they see them, is paramount. And it was clear that the combination of Daisy and Mr Walter in the same house was not giving them peace.

Despite trying everything she could to make it work, Abbie eventually realised that rehoming Daisy was the only way to ensure both of her dogs could be happy.

"I never thought there was anything that would ever make me give up a dog, ever," she admitted. "But I had to do what was best for them."

Image: LISTNR

In her emotional Instagram post about the decision, Abbie poured her heart out, writing: "A few weeks on, I am 100% sure this was the right decision for both dogs, but I am heartbroken, and I already feel like a failure."

"I truly believe that it would have been purely selfish to keep both of my angels in a house that they are both merely enduring, not enjoying."

Understandably, the decision has weighed heavily on her. "I've felt like such an evil person for this," she said, but the outpouring of support from her fans has helped ease the burden.

One follower commented, "This isn't the typical, 'oh, I'm on TV and got bored of my pet' kind of story. No shame on you, Abbie, for doing the best thing for both of them."

Another added, "You've made such a selfless decision. It's clear how much you care about your fur babies."

The response from her fans has clearly touched Abbie. "I'm crying reading all your comments 😭 thank you so much," she replied, visibly moved by the support.

Feature image: Instagram