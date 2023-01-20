A viral TikTok and press tour: The Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King cheating rumours, explained.

There's a rumour going gangbusters on the internet right now that's making its way into the celebrity zeitgeist, and it has everything to do with actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King, and a certain alleged affair.

Taylor-Johnson and King recently starred in the 2022 movie Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt.

They are also both in long-term relationships: Taylor-Johnson has been with his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson since he was 18, while King is currently engaged to director and producer Steven Piet.

In comes the cheating rumours....

On January 17, TikTok creator @thekylemarisa posted a video reading an anonymous blind item about Taylor-Johnson and his co-star King.

According to the blind item, the two allegedly hooked up on the press tour for Bullet Train, and have continued their alleged affair post-filming and press.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, followed by a sea of commentary on Twitter, unpacking the allegations.

Joey King met her now-fiancé Steven Piet on set when filming the TV series, The Act, in 2019.

The couple got engaged in February 2022.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she wrote on Instagram announcing the news.

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice.

"Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

