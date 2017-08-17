All Blacks star's cheating uncovered in leaked texts after having sex in airport bathroom.

All Blacks rugby union star Aaron Smith has found himself in the middle of a media storm ahead of the Bledisloe Cup in Sydney on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old from Feilding, New Zealand, was caught having sex in a disabled toilet at Christchurch Airport last year as the team prepared to fly to a test match in South Africa.

He issued a statement of apology at the time, saying he made a “huge mistake, a huge error in judgment”. He apologised publicly to his partner Teagan Voykovich, his team and his fans. Voykovich stood by Smith throughout.

Now, however, the woman involved (who has not been identified) has shared her side of the story with the Daily Mail, claiming it wasn’t a ‘one-off’ and that she and the rugby star had been meeting up for sex for two years prior the bathroom incident.

Text messages obtained by Daily Mail appear to show the woman asking Smith if he had a girlfriend, him denying any relationship, and then the pair making arrangements to meet for sex in the park opposite his house and in her car.

"I’m alone for couple hours would you come to a park opposite my house? I’m free till 8. Come on," one of the messages reads.

"What you doing now? Won't you come give me a good luck f**k and s**k?" Smith proposes in another message.

"Why you think I have a girlfriend?" he asks on one occasion.

The woman claimed Smith asked her to "go along" with his story following the bathroom tryst.

"He had said that I saw him at the airport and I asked him to talk in the bathroom about my boyfriend, but I didn’t have a boyfriend at that time, that was just something he had made up," she told Daily Mail.

She said she was telling her story now because a third party shared an image of the two of them prior to the bathroom incident, suggesting a longer affair. The woman said the affair had been ongoing since 2014.

Her messages to Smith, however, indicate she wasn't aware he was in a relationship at the time they were getting together.

She is frustrated at the way the media and the public has treated her following the incident, while Smith has remained seemingly unscathed.

"Without anyone knowing who I was or what had happened, I was called a whore, a home-wrecker and a dumb b**** online, while at the same time the New Zealand public showed support for [Smith], telling him he is still their hero," she told Daily Mail.

Smith and the All Blacks have not yet commented on the woman's claims.

