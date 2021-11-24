Aaron Carter was our childhood crush of the 2000s. His life could not look anymore different now.

This post deals with drug abuse, sexual assault, miscarriage and violence, and could be triggering for some readers.



It was the late 1990s and early 2000s when singer Aaron Carter established himself as a household name thanks to his heartthrob status.

He was the quintessential pin-up, with bubblegum songs like ‘I Want Candy’ flinging him into mainstream fame. His second album, ‘Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)’, sold three million copies in the United States.

At not even 16 years old, Carter had released four albums.

The singer performed as the opening act for Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys (of which his brother, Nick Carter, was one) and appeared in Disney show Lizzie McGuire. He also infamously dated Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan – at the same time.

But, as is a well-known narrative for many teenage sensations, his stardom softened as his drug use hardened.

In an interview with American talk-show The Doctors, Carter, now 33 years old, shared the reality of his drug addiction.

"I started [huffing] when I was about 16. My sister Leslie, who passed away from an overdose, got me into it," Carter recalled. "I didn’t really touch it until I was about 23, right after I did Dancing with the Stars. And I started going to Staples and Office Depot, and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me."

"I was huffing because I was really f**king stupid and sad but this is really no excuse," he continued.

"I was huffing because I’m a drug addict."

Watch: Aaron Carter talks about his health now. Post continues after video.

In 2017, Carter made headlines when he was arrested for driving under the influence and being in possession of drugs.

His brother, Backstreet Boy singer Nick Carter, posted to Twitter following the incident: "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better... Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you."

However, in a public statement, Carter revealed there was family tension, criticising his older brother for his supposed support, saying, "If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?"

"That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin."

In September 2017, the singer checked himself into rehab before relapsing and then admitting himself again in October the same year.

In his recent talk-show appearance, the singer further shared his mental health struggle, listing his conditions.

"The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive," Carter announced. "I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole."

Carter then went on to hold up a plastic bag containing his plethora of prescription drugs, saying: "This is my reality. Hi. I have nothing to hide".

The singer, who released the song 'Hard To LøVë' last year, told the doctors that these days he is "doing amazing". He claims he is sober, bar marijuana, which he pledges to quit smoking.

"I can say I’ve been through hell and back. And I’m here to stay.

"I still struggle, but I wake up every morning, I'm creative and I'm starting to get acclimated to my medications. I gained 45 pounds. I manage my career, I negotiate my contracts. That's what it's like for me being sober."





During the interview, Carter also accused his mother of having issues with alcohol addiction.

"Her drinking is 5am in the morning she wakes up, she drinks a whole bottle of vodka... I'm the only one that goes down there and visits my mum," he claimed.

Developments, however, have his family members and fans more concerned than ever for his mental health.

In September 2019, brother Nick and sister Angel released a statement saying they'd taken out a restraining order against their younger brother.

Nick, 41, said the legal move came "in light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour".

The statement read: "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron.

"In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confessions that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

"We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

They added they were particularly scared because Carter legally owns guns and is allowed to keep them. He has been photographed recently with a large rifle at his home.

Aaron said in one of his tweets that he had been allowed to keep his weapons and had been visited by the police.

Aaron responded to the claims by tweeting: "Take care Nick Carter. We're done for life."

He then went on to make a shocking allegation about his sister Leslie, who died from a drug overdose in 2012, aged 25.

"My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it," Aaron tweeted. "She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old...."

"My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn't on her medications," he continued.

In a final tweet, Aaron said it's his brother's turn "to tell the truth".

In 2020, Carter has revealed he was in a new relationship with girlfriend Melanie Martin. Within just three months, he announced their engagement.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin. Image: Instagram @missmelaniemartin.

To show his commitment to Martin, the singer added a tattoo of her first name above his right eyebrow.

It is not his first face tattoo. Just two days after his siblings filed the restraining orders against him, Carter debuted a large facial tattoo, which is said to have been inspired by a photograph of singer Rihanna.

"I'M THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CAN'T BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME," Carter wrote, while sharing photos of the new tattoo.

The pair revealed in 2020 that Martin had suffered a miscarriage just a few months into their relationship.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," Carter said in a clip shared to Instagram on June 8, 2020. "We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

Over a year later in November 2021, Carter would share some happy news - the news of a baby boy.

"This is what we both want," the musician said back in April, after going public with Martin's pregnancy. "We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

Over the weekend, Carter announced Martin had given birth after an emergency c-section.

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancée is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here," Carter said in a post to Instagram.

"Prince is precious, I love you, son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord. My precious family."

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

If this post brought up any issues for you, you can contact Drug Aware, Australia's 24hr alcohol and drug support line. You can reach them on (08) 9442 5000 or 1800 198 024.

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24-hour support line on 1300 072 637.

If this post brings up any issues for you, you can contact Bravehearts (an organisation providing support to victims of child abuse) here. If you are concerned about the welfare of a child you can get advice from the Child Abuse Protection Hotline by calling 1800 688 009, or visiting this website. You can also call the 24- hour Child Abuse Report Line (131 478).

This article was originally published on October 9, 2019, and was updated on November 24, 2021.

Feature Image: Instagram @aaroncarter / Getty.