Aaron Carter has died aged 34.

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died this weekend at his California home. He was 34 years old.

Representatives of Carter's team have confirmed his death in a statement.

"It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA," his rep told Page Six. "The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."

Aaron and his brother Nick. Image: Getty.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that Carter was found dead in his bath at his home and that Los Angeles County police arrived at the scene at around 11am local time after receiving a report of drowning.

An official cause of death is not yet known.

Carter, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, rose to fame as a child star in the late 1990s with hits like I Want Candy and Aaron’s Party. He was only nine years old when he had his first album.

As well as having a successful solo career with millions of albums sold, Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys on a number of their tours and concerts.

He also famously was in a love triangle between Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff.

Carter transitioned into rap as he grew older. He appeared in Broadway musicals and on US show Dancing With The Stars.

Aaron Carter and on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin. Image: Instagram @missmelaniemartin.

Later in his life, Carter experienced substance abuse, mental health issues, and relationship problems.

According to TMZ, only a few days ago he was pulled over by the police on suspicion of a DUI (driving under the influence).

In 2017, he was also arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana. He had been in an out of rehab in the past few years.

Watch: Aaron Carter talks about his health. Story continues below.

Earlier this year, his on-off fiancée, model Melanie Martin, accused him of fracturing her ribs during an argument. Carter denied hurting her.

The couple have a son, Prince, who was born in November 2021.

Tributes are pouring in for the singer and rapper, including from ex-girlfriend, Hilary Duff.

