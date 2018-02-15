A US radio host has been fired for calling 17-yo Olympian a "hot piece of ass".

Clearly the #MeToo movement hasn’t reached a few US radio hosts yet.

During their show on Tuesday, Sirius XM’s Barstool Radio all-male hosts Patrick Connor, Brody Stevens and Dallas Braden made some seriously crude comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboard champ Chloe Kim, calling her a “hot piece of ass”.

Totally ignoring the fact Chloe had just picked up the gold medal for the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe, they zeroed in on the teen's appearance and start a countdown to her 18th birthday in April.

Yep, it's every bit as disgusting as it sounds.

"I’m on Twitter, I see Chloe Kim, I’m thinking Khloe Kardashian, Kim [Kardashian] - I don’t want to deal with that. So I missed out on the whole Chloe Kim thing. But it’s a good story. She’s into it, a little kid - I’m inspired by it," Stevens said.

"Chloe Kim, famous for riding a very different board than Kim Kardashian," Braden replied.

From there, things only continued to go south.

"No doubt, and in fact just to keep it on that tip, her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby," Connor said. "That’s what I like about them high school girls."

"She’s fine as hell!" continued Connor.

"If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan."

While Chloe has opted to take the high road and completely ignore their vile comments, listeners complained in droves.

After apparently taking some time to think about his comments (or maybe just to fend off the backlash), Patrick tweeted an apology.

"Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed. My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im [sic] truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot," he wrote.

Later that afternoon, Connor was fired by KNBR, the San Fransisco sports station where he hosted a morning show.

Connor, however, remains employed by Barstool.