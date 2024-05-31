If you’re still swooning over The Idea Of You, you need to watch Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron's new movie.

When it comes to rom-coms, few things matter more than the chemistry between the two leads, and thankfully, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have it in spades.

The two actors are set to star alongside one another in Hollywood's latest age-gap story, A Family Affair, making it their third time working with each other, but the first in which they serve as each other's romantic interest.

Watch: A Family Affair - Official Trailer. Post continues below.

Kidman, 56, and Efron, 36, previously teamed up for the 2012 film The Paperboy and the 2013 movie The Butler.

However, neither film is as steam as this.

Following Anne Hathaway's The Idea of You, Hollywood seems to be embracing a new trend. Rom-coms are no longer reserved for actors under 30; instead, we're seeing older actresses in roles that were once unlikely to be shown.

So, if you want to know more, including what it's about and how to tune in, then keep reading.

What's A Family Affair about?

A Family Affair stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King. Image: Netflix.

Netflix's latest foray into romance centres on Zara Ford (Joey King), a young woman who discovers that her movie star boss Chris Cole (Efron) is having an affair with her single mother, Brooke (Kidman).

To make matters complicated, Zara can't stand Chris, and she's convinced that his self-absorbed tendencies will end up hurting her mother in the long run.

While not much is known about the story just yet, one look at the trailer makes it clear that it's set to be a hilarious film filled with cute moments and some not-so-PG hook-up scenes.

The trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, shows Efron and Kidman in bed together, but just as things are about to get hot and heavy, King's character walks in on them and collapses on the floor.

But amongst the humour and fun, A Family Affair seems to be a story about a woman who is rediscovering herself after devoting her life to her daughter and first husband.

Speaking to People about the project, Efron said he was initially unsure of signing on to the film, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to work with Kidman for the third time.

"I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring and wonderful to spend time with," he said.

King also couldn't help but fawn over the movie star, labelling her on-screen mum as "iconic".

"It’s truly one of those moments where you have to remind yourself that it’s actually your life and you’re getting to work with this person, and somehow they’re even more wonderful than you could imagine," she told People.

Where and when can you watch A Family Affair?

A Family Affair will be available to stream on June 28 on Netflix. The movie was initially set to come out in November 2023, however, because of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, it was moved to 2024.

Feature Image: Netflix.