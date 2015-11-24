15 things you didn't know about your favourite '90s rom-coms.

Warning: Nostalgia overload ahead.

Nineties romantic comedies taught us a lot of life lessons. For example, a dress and some contacts will instantly transform any girl from the “ugly duckling” to a smokin’ hot popular cheerleader, and Prada backpacks need to be a staple item in the wardrobe of any high school girl.

Whether you love them, hate them, or binge-watch them with a cheap bottle of red and a family block of chocolate — rom-coms are great.

But the best part of these movies isn’t the classic one-liners:

Or the horrible stereotypes:

It’s because they’re filled with incredible trivia that you didn’t even know about.

Here are 15 things you never knew about your favourite 90s rom-coms. You’re welcome.

1. One of the most famous scenes in You’ve Got Mail was completely improvised.

There’s a scene in You’ve Got Mail, the 1998 classic Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan romance about pen pals (basically the pre-Tinder), that was ad-lipped by Hanks.

When his character closes the door on the balloons and says, ‘Good thing it wasn’t the fish’ it was a mistake. The director thought it was hilarious and kept it in.

2. There’s a plaque in New York celebrating the famous orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally.

The scene where Meg Ryan‘s character fakes an orgasm was filmed in Katz Delicatessan in New York City. To this day, there’s a sign on the table where the orgasm was filmed that says “When Harry Met Sally… Hope you have what she had!”

Four for you, Katz Delicatessen. You go, Katz Delicatessen.

3. Julia Stiles wasn’t supposed to cry at the end of her 10 Things I Hate About You poem.

That was completely unscripted. The final version that ended up in the film took only one take to get right. Julia’s tears were felt in the moment and the director decided to keep them in.

Thank God he did.

4. Allison Janney’s famous scene in 10 Things I Hate About You was improvised.

Allison Janney, who plays Ms Perky in the 1999 film, is remembered in the movie for the cringe-worthy hilarious line, “Kat. Meow.” That hilarity was not planned.

“That was me,” Janney said.”I do that on some movies when I feel like the atmosphere is right and [director] Gil Junger was open to it and just let me do whatever I wanted to do. I was really thrilled about that one.”

5. Alicia Silverstone couldn’t pronounce the word ‘Haitians’ in Clueless.

In the debate scene in 1995’s Clueless, Alicia Silverstone’s character actually couldn’t pronounce the word ‘Haitians’, but the director told everyone not to correct her because it was so hilarious.

6. Clueless was originally about a girl searching for her perfect prom dress.

Thank god they scrapped that idea and turned it into the brilliant masterpiece we know it as today.

7. Can’t Hardly Wait included references to drugs and heavy intoxication that had to be cut out for a PG-13 rating.

There was originally a character of a very, very drunk girl who couldn’t stand up (not cool, guys) as well as a ‘stoner girl’.

8. The stoned car scene in American Beauty was completely improvised.

Kevin Spacey singing to American Woman and being hilarious? All him.

9. Basically every actress ever turned down Meg Ryan’s role in Sleepless In Seattle.

It was offered to Julia Roberts, Kim Basinger, Michelle Pfieffer, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jodie Foster before Meg Ryan was considered. Awkward.

10. Ted being dropped in the stretcher in There’s Something About Mary was a mistake.

They stopped filming to make sure Ben Stiller was okay, then left it in because it was hilarious.

11. Julia Roberts was so nervous during the Pretty Woman sex scene, she broke out in hives.

She had to be given calamine lotion until her reaction calmed down. Before the hives, a vein popped out of her forehead and the director took to massaging it until she became more relaxed.

Bit of a blow to the ego, hey Richard Gere?

12. Andie MacDowell earned $1.9 million more than Hugh Grant for Four Wedding and a Funeral.

Andie MacDowell made the (very wise) decision to waive her fee rights to the film and chose to be paid 2% of whatever the movie made. She ended up with $2 million, while Hugh Grant only got a lousy $100,000.

13. There were real life parallels in THAT Notting Hill dinner scene.

When Anna Scott is asked how much money she made on her last film, she says “$15 million”. Julia Roberts actually made $15 million for her role in Notting Hill.

14. That jean jacket in The Wedding Singer actually belonged to Drew Barrymore.

The director liked it so much when Drew turned up wearing it one day, he asked her to make it part of her costume.

15. Turns out, you can actually be just ‘whelmed’.

In that famous scene from 10 Things I Hate About You, Bianca and Chastity wonder whether you can be ‘whelmed’, instead of ‘overwhelmed’ or ‘underwhelmed’. This question has haunted us for so many years — but it turns out, you can! The official definition dates back to the 14th century, and means to be overcome with thought or feeling.

