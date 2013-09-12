8-year-old child bride dies on her wedding night.

By MELISSA WELLHAM

Note: This post may be triggering for survivors of abuse.

Imagine if the very first wedding you attended was your own.

For young girls living in the Arab nation of Yemen, in West Asia, the threat of being married off against their will is one that they live with daily. They live in fear of what might happen if they are sold by their families as a child bride, to men who are often twice their age. Or more.

This was the story of an 8-year-old girl in Yemen, named Raman. Her death last week from horrific internal injuries, that were inflicted on the first night of her forced marriage, has made headlines around the world.

Her husband – and the man who killed her – was more than five times her age. Reports indicate that Raman suffered a tear to her genitals, followed by severe bleeding that resulted in her death.

Activists in Yemen are up in arms, and demanding that the “beastly groom”, as well as the family who sold their daughter into a forced marriage, should be arrested.

And tragically, this is not the first case of its kind to be brought to the attention of the international media. In 2010, a 13-year-old child bride in Yemen, named Ilham Mahdi al Assi, died from internal injuries only four days after her family arranged a forced marriage to a man twice her age.

And wedding nights are not the only times these young brides are at risk of death. Many child brides die while giving birth; their young, undeveloped and often malnourished bodies are not equipped to carry a baby to full term.

The forced marriages of young girls usually happen because families find it hard to resist the prices being offered for the daughters’ hands. These people often live in extreme poverty, with the mouths of many children to feed. Girls, in particular, may be seen as a burden because they are unable to go to work and provide an income for the family.

But while the price for a daughter may bring temporary relief to many of these parents, they are often condemning their children to a life of poverty. Many child brides are denied the right to go to school, and most fall pregnant soon after hitting puberty.