Tuesday afternoon's news in 5 minutes.

1. Woman arrested over murder of children at Morayfield, north of Brisbane

By ABC

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two children and attempting to murder another two children at a home in Morayfield, north of Brisbane.

Detectives arrested a 58-year-old woman from Caboolture this morning and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Police were investigating the alleged murders of a three-year-old boy in July last year and a seven-month-old boy in September this year.

They were also investigating whether there was an attempt to kill two boys, aged nine and 11, in a house fire in February.

No charges have yet been laid.

A version of this story was originally published on the ABC and has been republished with full permission.

2. Search for QZ8501

30 ships and 15 aircraft continue in their search for missing plane AirAsia QZ8501.

This morning Indonesia widened the air search from seven areas to a more detailed 13-area search zone.

As the third day of searching continues there are reports this afternoon that smoke has been spotted off an island, Pulau Lung 70km off the operations base.

For more read this post here.

3. Islamic State praises Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis in propaganda magazine

By ABC

The Islamic State group has praised the actions of Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis in an editorial in its propaganda magazine Dabiq.

The foreword of the sixth issue of the magazine described how Monis “brought terror to the entire nation” when he entered the Lindt Cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place, taking 17 people hostage.

The siege ended in the deaths of two of the hostages – 38-year-old lawyer Katrina Dawson and 34-year-old cafe manager Tori Johnson – as well as Monis.

It is understood that the gunman acted alone, but following the siege Prime Minister Tony Abbott said Monis “sought to cloak his actions with the symbolism of the ISIL death cult”.

Dabiq said Monis was a “mujahid in the path of Allah” who performed a “daring raid” by “acting alone and striking the kuffar [Westerners who do not believe in an Islamic God] where it would hurt them most – in their own lands”.

The article included photos from the siege showing witnesses escaping as well as a full page dedication to Monis, including quotes from him about Allah.

The article ended with a warning that others would follow the “examples” set by extremists such as Monis and Abdul Numan Haider, who was shot dead after stabbing two police officers during anti-terrorism raids in September.

A version of this story was originally published on ABC and has been republished with full permission.

4. AFP investigate genital mutilation case

A Queensland girl has allegedly been taken from her home to Africa for the illegal procedure of female genital mutilation.

News Limited reports that the Australian Federal Police are currently investigating the case but that they are unable to reveal details of the case at this stage.

It has been reported that the girls’ father took her to Gambia for the procedure, but the AFP refused to confirm that detail.

Removing children to a foreign county to to undergo female genital mutilation is illegal in Australia.

5. Ebola in the UK

A female health worker has been diagnosed with Ebola in Glasgow.

The patient is understood to be a female National Health Service volunteer who had been working at an Ebola treatment centre in Sierra Leone for the charity “Save the Children”.

The BBC reports that the nurse is being transferred from Glasgow to a specialist unit in London by air ambulance overnight.

6. Teen dies after legs severed by train

By ABC

A teenager who had his legs severed by a train on the New South Wales mid-north coast four days before Christmas has died.

Police today said Adrian Simon died at John Hunter Hospital on Christmas Eve, three days after he was hit by a train.

The 18-year-old was asleep on the tracks at a railway crossing near Taree on December 21, police said.

He had been celebrating his birthday and was hit by a train about 4:30am (AEDT), severing both his legs.

The driver managed to stop the train soon after the accident and was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Taree Police said they were now preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are also still investigating the actions of several party-goers who officers alleged tried to block paramedics from treating the teenager.

They also allegedly threw rocks at police and the train driver.

A version of this story was originally published on the ABC and has been republished with full permission.