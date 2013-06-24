Ever wondered why famous women walk the red carpet looking like a teapot?

By MARY WARD

In the presence of a camera, it seems that many women – particularly the gen Y-ers amongst us – morph into embarassing fools.

We contort our bodies in odd ways. We make duck faces. We act like a Kardashian on a red carpet. All because someone has said: “Let me get this for Instagram” and held up their phone.

Wait. Before you climb on your high horse called Insulting Female Stereotypes and gallop off into the sunset, read these Five Cheesy Girl Poses and tell us you’ve never done any of them.

And also? Have you ever seen a bloke do any of these things?

CHEESY GIRL POSE #1. Hands on hips

When a camera pops out, a spell is cast over girls.

And we become teapots.

For some reason, plonking your hands on your hips is the go-to position when you’re being photographed. It makes one feel classier. More authoritative.

And, above all else, it avoids awkward hand-positioning.

And we all know how a rogue, limp hand can ruin a photo.

Cheesy Girl #2. I am SO skinny (from above)

This particular style of photo has the benefit of showing a close-up of one’s hair and makeup, while still keeping one’s outfit in the photo. It is also a rather effective way to take a full-length selfie in the absence of a mirror.

However, ultimately it is used as an optical illusion to trick one’s social media followers into thinking that you have an incredibly petite body.

But it’s all relative, isn’t it? Is the photo showing that you have a super skinny body? Or is it showing that you have an ABSOLUTELY MASSIVE (figurative and literal) HEAD?

Just something to think about.

Cheesy Girl Post #3. Fish Lips (aka Duck Face)



A good test for determining whether what you are doing in a photo is stupid is as follows: When a historian looks at this picture thousands of years from now, what would they think?

Unfortunately, when historians look at fish lips photos thousands of years from now, they are going to assume that we regressed into a homo-aquatic race. Consider this the next time you think trout pouting is a good idea.