5 must-try meatball recipes

Move over, macaroni and cheese. When it comes to comfort food, meatballs are having a moment.
Pork, beef, turkey, chicken, lamb, even vegetables, seasoned any which way, in sauce, with pasta, wrapped in lettuce, on a grinder, or even all by their lonesome with just a toothpick to ferry them to your mouths, meatballs are the ultimate adaptable meal. Check out these five recipes and get dinner rolling.
Do you have a favourite meatball recipe at your house? Make it tonight and send us a pic with your recipe to [email protected] and we'll add it to our list.
Asian Turkey Meatballs
These taste a lot like the filling of a dumpling, and are great on their own or molded into mini meatballs and added to chicken broth with some noodles for an impromptu Asian soup.
Get the recipe for Asian Turkey Meatballs.
Italian Meatballs
You can eat these on their own (they have a ton of flavor, especially if you blend in ½ cup of freshly grated Parmesan and a handful of finely chopped parsley), but these meatballs are just as tasty sitting on a pile of spaghetti with some tomato sauce and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
Get the recipe for Italian Meatballs.
Maple-Barbecue Chicken Meatballs
With a sweetness from apples and maple syrup that makes them ridiculously kid-friendly, these meatballs can actually make family dinner fun. Pile them on rice with a few extra spoonfuls of barbecue sauce for a new (easy!) spin on weeknight dinner.
Get the recipe for Maple-Barbecue Chicken Meatballs
Mexican Beef and Spinach Meatballs
These are sturdy little orbs, flecked with green and popping with piquant Mexican seasonings. Try them over pasta with a warm drizzle of plain tomato sauce — or spike the sauce with extra garlic and cilantro for more kick.
Get the recipe for Mexican Beef and Spinach Meatballs.
Vietnamese Pork Meatballs
Fish sauce is a spectacular ingredient, used often in Thai and Vietnamese cooking, and if you haven't explored it, this meatball recipe is a great introduction to the flavor. These are nice eaten on their own or wrapped up in lettuce leaves and garnished with fresh mint and cilantro.
Get the recipe for Vietnamese Pork Meatballs.