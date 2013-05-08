News
4 no-work workouts

Winter is around the corner but that shouldn’t mean fitness should take a backseat. Make fitness fun by taking the “work” out of “workout.” Begin with a skipping rope workout, unwind with a relaxing run (yes, it’s possible!), and move happy hour into the gym.

iFitness 1

Skip it good

Skipping is a great cardiovascular exercise. Some tips: 

Work out with friends

Making plans with the girls? Try grabbing dumbbells instead of drinks.

Find your Chi

Don't let injuries sideline you from a great running workout.

Lean, mean and green

Want to lose weight in your sleep? Go green!

